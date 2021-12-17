Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Senate Parliamentarian Ruling on Immigration Reform Provisions in the Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the Senate parliamentarian’s ruling on immigration reform provisions in the Build Back Better Act:

“I am disappointed with the Senate Parliamentarian’s ruling against inclusion of immigration reform in the Build Back Better Act and continue to believe that addressing our broken immigration system must be a top priority for the Congress.  House and Senate Democrats will keep exploring all the options available to get this done and provide certainty to immigrant and Dreamer families as well as those holding TPS and DED status that they will not be split apart or live under the constant threat of deportation.  I want to thank Chairman Ruiz and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus for their hard work toward that goal as well.  We will continue to fight for immigrants who are contributing to our economy, public health, safety, and national security to have the legal protections and status they deserve.  These individuals are a part of our country and ought to be fully included as they continue to give so much toward building America’s future.”

