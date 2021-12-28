Soulja Boy Headlines Christmas Party for Good Cause, Launch of Real-Estate Token

As the world embraces Web3 and the upcoming metaverse, one thing has become clear – avatars are going to need somewhere to live!

CA, USA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate the digital drop, Soulja Boy has been tapped to headline a launch party just in time for the holidays, and will also be donating proceeds from the benefit to the Sickle Cell Foundation Support Group. Tai Savet and fellow celebrity real estate agents, Dylan Eckhart and Michele Sullivan are excited to join Agents of LA in announcing the release of luxury real estate-focused meme token, “OUSE Token,” which is set to go public this upcoming week. DJ Carisma will be performing at the event and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s candidate Matt Rodriguez is scheduled to speak.

The Holiday Benefit

We’re told proceeds will benefit the T-Boz (TLC) affiliated Sickle Cell Disease Foundation. Sponsors at the event include Agents of LA, Grand Leyenda Organic Tequila, Richie Rich Farms, Velocita Motorsports, blk. water, Green Label, CIE Fashion Magazine, Bricktopians NFT, Exotik Tacos, The Sickle Cell Foundation Support Group, Inc., Alpha Magazines, I Discover Stars Entertainment, Bang Energy, Dr. Melina, Revolt Creative, Exotic Pop, Black Lynn Allen Jeter, Cannabis, Angel City Cakes, Monster Energy, El Septimo Cigars.

Real-Estate In the Metaverse

OUSE Token’s mission is to design a fictional real-estate NFT metaverse marketplace based on the Los Angeles plot map. OUSE citizens will get the opportunity to buy real estate NFTs located in exclusive neighborhoods in the metaverse. You could even have a virtual celebrity neighbor!

OUSE Token is the creation of Tai Savet, Celebrity Real Estate Producer of VH1’s Love & Listings and owner of Agents of LA. Tai says, “‘I’ve merged entertainment and Real Estate and now the crypto market, like Soulja (Boy) says, ‘i’m the first’, quote me!”

We’re told OUSE Token will be used to buy and sell real estate NFTs on the yet-to-be-released metaverse platform. OUSE has a process similar to a multiple listing service, still in the design phase, with an eye on expanding into the metaverse in 2022.

Ouse Inc. is the first real estate brokerage licensed by the State of California Department of Real Estate (DRE) to also enter into the metaverse space and they are currently awaiting federal trademark approval for the name and logo.