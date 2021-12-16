Commission initiates 2 anti-circumvention investigations on imports of Glass Fibre Fabrics

Trade defence | Brussels, 17 December 2021

The Commission initiated on 16 December 2021 two anti-circumvention investigations concerning possible circumvention via Turkey of the anti-dumping and the anti-subsidy measures imposed in 2020 against imports of glass fibre fabrics (‘GFF’) from China and Egypt. GFF is a material used in a wide range of products to reinforce thermoplastic and thermoset resins and is also used in the production of windmill blades. The EU industry employs some 2.000 persons and produces more than 100.000 tonnes per year. The annual import value amounts to some 30 million euro and the market value is around 200 million euro.

The investigations will determine whether transhipment of GFF products via Turkey - where the products possibly undergo assembly or completion operations with the aim to circumvent the duties - is taking place. If such circumvention practices are confirmed, the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures in place against unfairly priced imports from China and Egypt can be extended to imports from Turkey. Findings are due by September 2022. In May 2021, the Commission also initiated anti-circumvention investigations via Morocco of imports of the same product via Morocco which are still on going, with findings due by February 2022. The initiation of the high number of anti-circumvention investigations demonstrates the Commission is resolve to reinforcinge its surveillance of market developments and stands ready to counter circumvention of trade defence measures.

