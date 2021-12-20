Sid E. Taylor, NVBDC Board Member, is inducted into the Michigan Military and Veterans Hall of Honor.
Congratulations to Sid E. Taylor for receiving recognition for his service to our country and the veteran community.
Not only is Sid a part of NVBDC, but he is a personal friend. I could not be more ecstatic to celebrate with him and share the announcement of an incredibly deserved honor.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent decades, several states have established a military or veterans "Hall of Honor." Though their specific missions vary, each seeks to publicly recognize and honor veterans' military service and/or post-military civic contributions in their respective states. The task for Michigan is to identify the most notable service members and veterans through induction into the Hall of Honor. This mission is noble and worthy in-and-of-itself. By creating a Hall of Honor, Michigan's vision distinguishes its citizens who have established themselves through military service and/or public service as a veteran of the Armed Forces of the United States. On November 19, 2021, Sid E. Taylor, National Veteran Business Development Council's Board Member, was inducted into the Michigan Military and Veterans Hall of Honor.
Sid E. Taylor, Vietnam Combat Veteran 1968-1969, U.S. Marine Corps also served over 48 years in the Automotive Industry. Sid's commitment to our country gave him the strength to become an industry leader through his position as the Chairman and CEO of SET Enterprises Inc. Mr. Taylor grew his company into the 8th largest African American-owned company in the United States. His newest endeavor is SET Consulting LLC which is an NVBDC Certified Veteran-Owned Business established to provide value to manufacturing suppliers in workout and turnaround matters.
Part of Michigan's Hall of Honor mission is to educate its citizens, particularly young people, about state veterans' military and civic service to inspire a sense of pride, patriotism, and civic virtue. Sid created and provided his expertise to the Real Life 101 Scholarship Fund and Mentoring Organization from 2001 – 2018; 17 years of service to improve higher education opportunities to at-risk inner-city African American males. Mr. Taylor established, cultivated, and has been growing the NVBDC JROTC Scholarship and 50 State Managers Program for the last two years. Together with managers in over half of U.S. States, Sid has led the team to identify JROTC individuals to provide scholarships and computers, enhancing the future of our next generation of leaders to serve in the military service.
“Not only is Sid a part of NVBDC, but he is a personal friend. I could not be more ecstatic to celebrate with him and share the announcement of an incredibly deserved honor,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC.
This induction extends beyond simply honoring veterans. In sharing the views of many Americans, social and cultural changes in society in recent decades have eroded the traditional understanding of and respect for military service as an essential responsibility of citizenship. This occasion marks an awareness to honor Michigan military veterans and educate our fellow citizens about military services as an important and honorable duty of citizenship. Simply put, this is a “Hall of Honor” and not a “Hall of Fame.” Honor implies a concern for and attention paid to the true worth, genuine virtue, and real achievement – valorous and meritorious. As a Hall of Honor inductee, everyone has genuinely dedicated their attention to actual military and civic virtue and achievement.
Please join us in congratulating Mr. Sid E. Taylor for this undeniable praise for his military and civic contributions as a 2021 inductee into the Michigan Military and Veterans Hall of Honor.
The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
