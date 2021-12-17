Radix Launches London-Wide Advertising Campaign

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix, the layer-1 cryptocurrency built specifically for decentralized finance, has launched a London-wide advertising campaign to coincide with the arrival of its Alexandria update, using the #RadixTakeover hashtag.





The Radix community has partnered with leading advertising agency S3 to orchestrate a campaign across the London Underground. The advertisements carry the message “Radix has arrived” and a link or QR code to a landing page with more information about the Radix network and token. The advertisements are displayed at thousands of individual Underground stations and are expected to receive millions of impressions.

Londoners can share photos of the advertisements on Twitter with the hashtag “#RadixTakeover” for the opportunity to win 20,000 XRD, which is equivalent to roughly $5737 at the time of writing. There is also a bonus prize of 5,000 XRD to someone who Retweets the Tweet.

Physical cryptocurrency advertisements have been a recent hot topic, with projects ranging from serious layer-1 cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche to “meme coins” such as Floki advertising in locations such as outdoor billboards and on buses. In November, the UK’s advertising watchdog launched an investigation into the Floki ads after receiving several complaints. While TfL (Transport for London) does not ban crypto advertisements, it does place them under additional scrutiny before approval.

The community-funded Radix campaign coincides with the release of Alexandria, which provides “early access” to smart contracts for DeFi developers before the Babylon update in 2022 when smart contracts will go live on the mainnet. Developers can already start building with Scrypto, the smart contract language based on Rust and specially designed for DeFi.

Although Radix does not yet have live smart contracts, it has already attracted a host of projects, including Radix Collection (which awards badges based on participation in the Radix network), Samuskycoin (a meme coin built on Radix, which raised over $70,000 in its seed round, and Ociswap, which aims to be the first decentralized exchange on Radix after the launch of Babylon in 2022.

The project has drawn the attention of significant players in the crypto space, including the YouTube channel Altcoin Daily, which has produced several videos extolling the superiority of Radix as a technical solution for DeFi. Radix has been favourably compared to other coins such as Avalanche, Solana, Cardano and Ethereum, and has attracted investment from investors and venture capitalists including Saul Klein, Taavet Hinrikus, and Willy Woo.

The Radix Tube ads are expected to run until 3 January, generating large publicity for the Radix network and raising the project’s overall visibility.

Website: https://getradix.com/

Media Contact: John Thompson, getradix@mail.com