UBOXSEA has partnered with Mobius Wars to unlock NFT game world Copyright protection and CTE

At present, the NFT integrated service platform UBOXSEA has reached a strategic partnership with the Chain-game Möbius Wars. Möbius Wars is the first game project invested by UBOXSEA.

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At present, the NFT integrated service platform UBOXSEA has reached a strategic partnership with the Chain-game Möbius Wars. Möbius Wars is the first game project invested by UBOXSEA.

In this cooperation,UBOXSEA will support the development of game projects with practical actions,create a richer NFT game ecosystem for it, maintain all original design copyrights of the game team during the creation process, provide real-world trading channels, and accelerate the expansion of both markets. So as to jointly plan more follow-up activities. Next, UBOXSEA will start the first pre-sale activity at Christmas time.

In 2022, UBOXSEA will launch the SocialDao mechanism with community members. Continue to deploy more GameFi project sections to empower more original games.

In the future, UBOXSEA will be the most valuable and powerful platform for CTE (Creat to Earn). It will run through the entire ecology with the SocialDao mechanism, and will continue to provide protection and support for original individuals or organizations in the ecosystem.

Möbius Wars is a 3D science fiction MMORPG game with NFT collection value.This game has sci-fi, cool graphics and a complete and interesting world view, in which players can build, harvest, and fight against aliens, conquer other planet etc.Players need to strategically form teams, warships, and train genies of different attributes to defeat their opponents, and use the popular "play-to-earn" game concepts and functions.

Möbius Wars will also be launched soon. The design concept of the pre-development of the game is rich, which not only allows players to enjoy the excitement of science fiction games, but also builds their own main online business to make money while playing.

1. Introduction

Möbius Wars is a 3D science fiction MMORPG game with NFT collection value.The core members of this team have worked for Disney, Marvel, Warner Bros and Lucasfilm. And reach a long-term friendly cooperative relationship with these outstanding companies and teams.After completing the task, the user can obtain the corresponding virtual planet cards, alien cards, battleship cards composed of different components, cards of the components themselves, and sprite cards with different attributes(Players can go to beautify their own planet, and form the combat power of different warships under the card combination strategy of different components).Collect and sell cards to get token rewards.

2. Background

"What is the ultimate meaning of the universe? Can we still see the day of peace?"

In this future time and space raged by aliens, there are wreckage and devastation everywhere.Obviously, the existence of human beings is the biggest obstacle to aliens, and only by removing humans can the wishes of aliens be fulfilled.Fighting, plundering, killing... They are approaching one after another, and mankind is no longer able to retreat. It seems that it is time to resist!

Even if human beings do not dominate the world, they must have the ability to protect themselves.【CORE】It has become the last fortress for the remnants of mankind and the last hope of mankind. Zuma/Yunny, as the leader of the newly established Earth Air Force (EAF), will form its own fleet. They must defeat the aliens with the help of the elemental elves and retake their own land.

"I think this war is inevitable, and peace will come soon..."

3. NFT card introduction

NFT card basic information

（1） character

Every alien is unique, players can buy, sell or trade in the game or in the real world

（2） Warship

The combination of "components" with different "attributes" constitutes different "warships"

（3）Elves

"Wind", "Fire", "Thunder", "Electricity", "Earth" five element types of elves, and the two elements can be superimposed to synthesize new elements, the talent is tripled.

(4) Rarity

Divided into five kinds of rarity: "B", "A", "R", "SR", and "SSR"

How to get NFT cards

Users can obtain Möbius Wars' NFT blind box card packs through channels such as "pledged card drawing" and "task reward redemption". Each card pack can be issued with different card content based on the number of pledged tokens, purchase channels and other factors.The first wave of pre-sale Christmas blind boxes of Möbius War will be officially launched on December 24. Follow the UBOXSEA official telegram group and you can buy them.

[Task Reward] Complete some of the official tasks, such as experiencing games, passing through levels, etc., to obtain serum, which can be exchanged for Mobius battleship (creature) and land, upgrade elements, etc.

[Drawing card shop] The drawing shop will launch the official NFT blind box card package from time to time. Please pay attention to the announcement of Möbius Wars.

[Trading market] In addition, users can directly purchase their favorite NFT cards through the "trading market". The trading market has a "USDT transaction" trading area, which supports the exchange of HECO mainstream assets (USDT, DOGE, etc.).(Transaction exchange service is provided by UBOXSEA link).

[Black Market] In the game black market, you can exchange different parts with other players to upgrade your fleet.

4. Game introduction

The first stage: Players can only choose Zuma or Winnie to form their own fleet (PVE mode).

The second stage: Players can choose the faction of aliens to enter the dark route (PVP mode).

The final stage: The game develops into MMORPG mode through the open world.

(1).Basic gameplay

Users can choose Zuma/Yunny as the ace pilot to lead you in battle, obtain serum resources by completing basic tasks, exchange battleships and land, defeat alien BOSS to get rewards, and go to the next level through the portal.Users can decorate their own planets and battleships in the process.There will be more interesting ways to play in the follow-up.The game uses the first perspective to play, experience the experience of driving the ship firsthand, and the sense of substitution will be stronger, simple and easy to use.

(2).Elf upgrade

Elemental sprites can be cultivated into different elements with different states. Each element can be reproduced 8 times. The battleship can contain up to 5 elemental sprites.After defeating each BOSS battleship, release it, and the ship will release the elves, and the player must grab these element elves.

(3).Land acquisition

Throughout the game, players can log on to different planets, and these planets can be rented or purchased directly.For the planets rented, people need to protect the land from alien invasion from time to time. For example, 10 times to protect the land, the player automatically owns the land.

Or directly purchase land and obtain freehold land control rights.

About UBOXSEA

UBOXSEA is an NFT comprehensive service platform that provides copyright services for original IP. It innovatively proposes to integrate the actual copyright system into the NFT to help artists and collectors create a safe, stable and reliable creation and trading environment.UBOXSEA will establish the most valuable enabling foundation, intended to incubate and help original gamefi.At the same time, UBOXSEA integrates the SocialDao mechanism through the entire ecosystem, and is willing to create a new environment with users.

Join our community for more information:

Website： uboxsea.com

Twitter： https://twitter.com/UBOXSEANFT

Discord： https://discord.gg/9CkXMCmTaa

Telegram： https://t.me/UBOXSEANFT_English

Contact:

UBOXSEA

themediacontact@gmail.com

There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.