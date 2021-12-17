Submit Release
Statement from Attorney General Donovan on Judge’s Decision Rejecting the Purdue Bankruptcy Plan

“I am pleased with the Court’s ruling rejecting the Purdue bankruptcy plan which would have dismissed Vermont’s legal claims against the Sackler family. This ruling gives Vermont the ability to continue to pursue those that helped create the opioid crisis.”

Last week, Attorney General Donovan filed a brief seeking the reversal of the Purdue bankruptcy order granting unprecedented legal immunity for the Sackler family. The brief, submitted by a five-state coalition, argued that the Court should consider the Sacklers’ extraction of $11 billion from Purdue in the years leading up to its bankruptcy in determining whether the Sacklers’ nonconsensual liability release abused the bankruptcy process.

Yesterday, the Court rejected Purdue’s bankruptcy plan.

A copy of the Court’s ruling is available here.

Contact: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Last modified: December 17, 2021

