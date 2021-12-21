New tech brings universe, vision correction – and a hot lunch – into focus at ShowStoppers press event during CES 2022

ShowStoppers logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV., and NEW YORK CITY, 21 Dec. 2021 – New tech brings into focus for journalists the mysteries of the universe, electronic lenses that transform the world of vision correction, and delivers a 21st century hot lunch – microwave or oven not required -- at ShowStoppers® at CES, the press event scheduled for 5 Jan. 2022 during the CES tradeshow in Las Vegas.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, mailto:sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936-8530.

Unistellar, https://www.unistellaroptics.com, the company that is revolutionizing civilian access to deep space, will unveil its most advanced telescope, which has been honored with a CES 2022 Innovation Award and features pioneering eyepiece technology in partnership with the iconic optics brand Nikon.

Deep Optics, https://www.deepoptics.com, unveils its 32ºN Sunglasses, https://32northglasses.com/ ,for the first time. Powered with patented dynamic Liquid Crystal lenses with no moving parts, switch from sunglasses to reading glasses in a single swipe. These glasses can dynamically change their focus, just like the human eye. Users can add their own reading prescription through the glasses app, making the glasses 100% personalized.

The lunchbox gets a 21st Century update. Who needs a microwave or oven? For travel and adventure, Steambox, https://www.myheatbox.com, is rechargeable, app-connected, and uses steam to heat food anywhere, anytime.

The ShowStoppers press event organizes product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations of new tech for work, home and play for journalists, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives -- from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to digital health; to better, safer, healthier tools for working from home or going back to the office; to future mobility and autonomy, robotics or smart cities; to apps and hardware that drive mobile and desktop innovation; to wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more.

