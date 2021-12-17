Sweeney, Turner Bill to Improve Online Access to Government Services Approved by Committee

Trenton – The Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee today approved legislation sponsored by Senate President Steve Sweeney and Senator Shirley Turner that would require the Office of Information Technology and agencies in the Executive Branch of State Government to update their digital platforms to improve access to services for public use.

The bill, S-2723, titled “21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act,” would require each executive branch agency to submit an information technology modernization improvement plan which includes increasing the use of data analytics, improving accessibility for those with disabilities and providing public-use mobile friendly agency websites.

“Our access to technology is advancing and increasingly transitioning towards mobile devices. As our technology progresses, it is important to ensure that all people can access the same information,” said Senator Sweeney (D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland). “Black, Brown and low-income communities are more likely to rely on smartphone devices because of a lack of broadband internet access, and we need to make sure that disabled communities have full access to government information as well. The goal of this bill is to make governmental agencies and important information accessible to all New Jerseyans at the touch of a finger.”

“Expanding accessibility for our State’s digital platforms will better serve the public and ensure that they are able to find the resources they need at the touch of a button,” said Senator Turner (D-Mercer/Hunterdon). “We want governmental agencies, their services and information to be easily obtainable for all residents, regardless of whether or not they 0wn a computer.”

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 12-0.