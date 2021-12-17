Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,334 in the last 365 days.

Global Non-Fungible Tokens Market Size - Forecasts to 2026

Larva Labs, NBA Top Shot, Decentraland, Dapper Labs, SuperRare, Cloudflare, Inc., Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., Takung Art Co., Ltd., Funko, PLBY Group, Inc., YellowHeart, Rarible, OpenSea, Nifty Gateway, and MakersPlace are the key players in the non-fungible tokens market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Non-Fungible Tokens Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 185.0% from 2021 to 2026. The market for NFT is expected to grow rapidly owing to rapidly advancing digital economy, increasing awareness among consumers about crypto currencies, blockchain technology and NFT, rising trend of owing true, original, and real possessions such as music audio, movie, video, lyrics, pictures or portraits.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Non-Fungible Tokens Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the digital objects/ online product is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026
  • The personal use segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2021 to 2026 as per the usage segmentation
  • Based on the application outlook, the gaming segment is expected to be growing the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026
  • North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the non-fungible tokens market from 2021 to 2026
  • Larva Labs, NBA Top Shot, Decentraland, Dapper Labs, SuperRare, Cloudflare, Inc., Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., Takung Art Co., Ltd., Funko, PLBY Group, Inc., YellowHeart, Rarible, OpenSea, Nifty Gateway, and MakersPlace are the key players in the non-fungible tokens market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/non-fungible-tokens-market-3624


Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Digital Objects/ Online Product
  • Physical Objects

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Art & Literature
  • Audio & Video
  • Game
  • Insurance
  • Real Estate
  • Automobile
  • Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Personal Use
  • Commercial Use

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Public End-User
  • Private End-User

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Non-Fungible Tokens Market Size - Forecasts to 2026

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.