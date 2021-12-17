Global Non-Fungible Tokens Market Size - Forecasts to 2026
Larva Labs, NBA Top Shot, Decentraland, Dapper Labs, SuperRare, Cloudflare, Inc., Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., Takung Art Co., Ltd., Funko, PLBY Group, Inc., YellowHeart, Rarible, OpenSea, Nifty Gateway, and MakersPlace are the key players in the non-fungible tokens market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Non-Fungible Tokens Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 185.0% from 2021 to 2026. The market for NFT is expected to grow rapidly owing to rapidly advancing digital economy, increasing awareness among consumers about crypto currencies, blockchain technology and NFT, rising trend of owing true, original, and real possessions such as music audio, movie, video, lyrics, pictures or portraits.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Non-Fungible Tokens Market - Forecast to 2026”
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the digital objects/ online product is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026
- The personal use segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2021 to 2026 as per the usage segmentation
- Based on the application outlook, the gaming segment is expected to be growing the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026
- North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the non-fungible tokens market from 2021 to 2026
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Digital Objects/ Online Product
- Physical Objects
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Art & Literature
- Audio & Video
- Game
- Insurance
- Real Estate
- Automobile
- Others
Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Personal Use
- Commercial Use
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Public End-User
- Private End-User
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
