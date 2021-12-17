SABECO honoured in Top 10 most valuable brands in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, December 17 -

Bennet Neo, general director of SABECO, introduced the meaning of their newly launched “Bản Sắc Việt” collection. SABECO is always striving to create positive changes to enhance the position of the Vietnamese brand. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HÀ NỘI — SABECO took 7th position in the ranking of Top 50 most valuable brands in Việt Nam (Vietnam 50) in 2021, with a valuation of more than US$1 billion.

The information was announced by the world's leading brand valuation company Brand Finance in mid-December.

This is the 6th consecutive year SABECO has been listed in this Brand Finance’s ranking. The SABECO brand valuation has featured in 8 brand rankings, including the biggest Beers brands and the best Việt Nam brands. With the rankings, SABECO and its Bia Saigon brand have become a traditional brand that is loved by consumers and is the pride of Việt Nam.

In the ranking 2021, the total value of the top 10 brands in Việt Nam was $18.18 billion.

SABECO is already a foreign-invested enterprise (FDI) with many spectacular changes, but it still maintains the national brand, with the strategy of continuing to expand the domestic market and reaching out to the world market.

When thinking of Vietnamese beer, people immediately remember SABECO's Bia Saigon brand. It is a very old and familiar brand, becoming the pride of Vietnamese people.

Bennet Neo, general director of SABECO, said: “SABECO takes pride in being the oldest brewery of Việt Nam. Our products are beloved by generations of Vietnamese consumers thanks to their fresh and original taste. We never cease researching and improving the quality of products and brand image, so as to promote the Vietnamese brand not only in the domestic market but also internationally.

With a commitment to investing in business development along with sustainable development, SABECO is always striving to create positive changes to enhance the position of the Vietnamese brand, while promoting positive development for the community and Việt Nam.

Experiencing a difficult year in production and business activities, at the end of the year, enterprises in the beverage industry are trying to carry out their plans, and at the same time provide the best products serving consumers during the Tết (Lunar New Year) Holiday.

Being a large enterprise, to serve the upcoming Tết Holiday, in early December, SABECO announced a "Tết reunion” promotion programme with many incentives and valuable rewards for customers. The programme has opened in many localities throughout the country.

Brand Finance has calculated and put SABECO's brand value in the ranking six times between 2016 and 2021. — VNS