Shavkat Mirziyoyev honors the memory of Korean patriots

UZBEKISTAN, December 16 - On December 17, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Seoul National Cemetery and paid tribute to the memory of the heroes.

The cemetery is reserved for Korean veterans, including those who died in the Korean independence movement, as well as statesmen and public figures who made a significant contribution to the development of the country. Traditionally, foreign heads of state visit the memorial complex as a sign of respect for the Korean people.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, together with his spouse, laid a wreath at the memorial and left a commemorative plaque, which will later be exhibited in the museum of the complex.

The President of Uzbekistan left a note in the Book of Honorary Guests.

Source: UzA