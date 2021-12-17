How the UK art and antiques market is set to change in 2022
UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronati Founder and CEO Stacey Tiveron and UK managing director Mark Hill set out their vision after talking to dealers and their clients throughout 2020 and 2021.
Ronati has spent a great deal of 2020 and 2021 talking to art and antiques dealers to share their experiences as the company hones its products and services for the future.
This has given it a unique insight into changing attitudes, priorities and concerns, not just of the dealers themselves, but also of the company’s clients, members of the public and even the support services working within the art and antiques market. Now Founder and CEO Stacey Tiveron joins UK managing director Mark Hill in setting out how these developments are likely to find expression across the UK market in 2022.
1. Business on the go. Technology will continue to develop to help dealers become even more versatile in using their time well. As they get out and about more on buying trips and away from their desktops, the need to turn round stock at a faster rate will become a priority. That means that technology supporting the trade will become increasingly mobile.
2. Expect more hybrid events. Timed and live auctions have merged to create hybrid events, virtual viewing rooms now complement live gallery exhibitions, and even fairs are finding ways of presenting art and antiques in more than one way. Business will look for opportunities that are effectively “inoculated” against lockdowns and travel bans.
3. Lines will become more blurred between traditional forms of service provision. Auction houses have long acted as dealers via the private sale, while dealers now hold auctions. Fair organisers will look to expand their interests beyond the fixed term of an event by supporting exhibitors in other ways. Other businesses will also look to cast a wider net of influence.
4. More younger dealers will appear on the scene. They may not know it yet, but they will be part of the art market. Generation Z has grown up trading clothes and sneakers/trainers via sites like De-Pop and is already confident in packing and shipping goods off to customers. An increasing number will seek out revenue-generating opportunities trading in jewellery, clothing, musical instruments, vinyl, designer brands and other topical collectables via dedicated sites like Xupes, Cudoni, Hardly Ever Worn It, Discogs, Etsy and StockX. Mainstream art and antiques market actors will do well to take heed and see how they can tap into this burgeoning area of trade.
5. More luxury brands will start to trade in sought-after collectables from their pre-owned ranges as they realise the revenue stream for this is currently going elsewhere. Look out for areas dedicated to the rare, curated and pre-loved on their main commercial websites. Stella McCartney, Burberry and now Gucci have already tapped into this market, the latter partnering with TheRealReal.
6. The market will look inward if international shipping remains a serious challenge. This means that dealers will look for new collecting fields and opportunities to market items that have so far been overlooked or neglected. We could see a significant expansion of British Folk Art as a result.
7. Creativity. The greater the challenge, the more inventive and ingenious people tend to be in finding a way around it. After two years of frustration, we should be ready for a mini Renaissance in terms of cultural and business creativity. This could mean rapid progress in developing technology and marketing within the art and antiques market. All of this adds up to widespread opportunity.
“Essentially, we are potentially entering an era of unprecedented opportunity for those with the right mindset,” says Stacey Tiveron. “This does not mean a change in values – expertise, knowledge, quality and striving for the best will always be key to success – but we have to open our eyes to new activity that may not even appear to be part of the market at first but could turn out to be the next big thing in it.”
Hearing the stories of how dealers came to set up their businesses has inspired Mark Hill to be more alert to opportunity too.
“I have been lucky enough to work as a dealer for a long time now, and the thrill of the chase never leaves you,” he said. “That’s why I know it will be just as thrilling for the next generation, a number of whom are already appearing and having significant success because they have a deep understanding of trading in the way that we do. At Ronati, we channel this energy and inspiration into the heart of the business so that we can be an influential part of this developing world.”
About Ronati
Ronati emanates from highly successful tech entrepreneur Stacey Tiveron, who was a trail-blazing pioneer for tech products to help US designers. She launched her first tech platform in the late 90’s and grew that into the largest tech company in the world that exclusively served vetted design professionals. Her company, TODL, was key in helping the interior design industry migrate from offline to online. The Ronati trademark of Celebrating the Unique underscores the migration of her 20 years of expertise in the design industry to the unique landscape of the antiques and one of a kind business, with the underlying mission of helping this industry navigate and conquer the digital world.
About Ronati
Ronati emanates from highly successful tech entrepreneur Stacey Tiveron, who was a trail-blazing pioneer for tech products to help US designers. She launched her first tech platform in the late 90’s and grew that into the largest tech company in the world that exclusively served vetted design professionals. Her company, TODL, was key in helping the interior design industry migrate from offline to online. The Ronati trademark of Celebrating the Unique underscores the migration of her 20 years of expertise in the design industry to the unique landscape of the antiques and one of a kind business, with the underlying mission of helping this industry navigate and conquer the digital world.
