Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market Revenue Growth, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis

COVID-19 pandemic is a global public health issue and is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global enteral collagen peptide protein market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the rise in the geriatric population, and the expansion in the number of malnutrition cases drive the growth of the global enteral collagen peptide protein market. However, poor demand in underdeveloped countries hinders the market. On the other hand, growth potential in emerging markets will create new opportunities for market players in the future.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global enteral collagen peptide protein market based on form, age group, end-user, and region. The liquid segment is accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly 90% of the total share. The segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the powder segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Players :

Leading players of the global enteral collagen peptide protein market analyzed in the research Danone S.A (Nutricia). Dermarites Industries LLC, Medline Industries, Inc, Medtronic, Inc, Global Health Products, Inc., fresenius Kabi AG, OP2 labs, LLC, Gelita AG, Abbott laboratories, and Weishardt Holding SA

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Enteral Collagen Peptide Protein Market-

• COVID-19 negatively affected the market attributing to factors such as drop-in meat consumption, especially bovine products and marine products.

• This pandemic has directly affected the production of collagen peptides as beef wastes and fish are prime raw materials for collagen items.

• Business collaborations and partnership opportunities for the market are negatively affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak, leading to the decline in production.

