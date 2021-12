Industrial Sugar Market Projected To Reach $45.6 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

Industrial Sugar Market

Market Trends – productivity improvement opportunity and preferential trade agreements are major opportunities.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising average international prices, the growing importance of international trade, and value addition of by-products are expected to propel the demand for the industrial sugar Industry.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Industrial Sugar Market is expected to reach USD 45.6 billion by the year 2027, in terms of value at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020-2027. Industrial sugar is a flourishing commodity across the world that is driving the market. An increase in the usual international prices and the surge in the importance of international trade of sugar are resulting in the rising demand for industrial sugar. Furthermore, the progress is principally supplemented by the increasing population and the growing consumption of sweetened items. The growth in the confectionery products, especially bakery foods, are driving the higher usage of industrial sugar in the market. Nevertheless, certain limitations like water consumption due to monoculture production of industrial sugar is a foremost restraint for the industrial sugar market across the world. Additionally, the sudden impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will hinder the growth by halting production and disrupting the supply chain.

According to FAO, global sugar prices are predicted to stay low in the short term before rising moderately in the following years. By 2025, they will be higher than in 2018. The nominal world raw sugar price is forecasted at USD 342/t and USD 425/t for white sugar in 2025. The white sugar premium, although improving in the current period due to increasing import demand in Sudan and Myanmar, is foreseen to undergo a squeeze in 2018, as the abolition of the EU sugar quota allows for further one exports of white sugar on the world market. The resultant downward pressure on price will encourage producers to switch to exporting more raw sugar rather than white sugar, which in turn will stabilize the premium towards the end of the period (USD 83/t versus USD 85/t in 2018).

Australia is an export-oriented country that will benefit from recent efforts from milling groups to increased cane plantings and sugar yields and an assumed low Australian dollar compared to the US dollar. With regular weather conditions, its sugar production is anticipated to grow by 1.7% p.a. to 5.8 Mt by 2025.

Based on type, brown sugar is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5%. The demand for beverages has received growth due to the growing demand from metropolitan areas, where sweetened beverages become more popular. It is expected to remain a key driver for the brown sugar market in the coming years.

The granulated industrial sugar occupied the lion’s share of 41.2% in 2019, owing to its increased demand. It is the most regularly used sugar in the kitchen for most varieties of cooking. Increasing use and continuous growth of the population leads to growing the demand for granulated sugar in the market. It also has essential properties, including moisture, flavor, and color, into baking & confectionery products, which leads to an upsurge in its production and drives the growth of the industry.

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For this study, Reports and Data segments the Industrial Sugar Market based on type, source, form, application, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

White sugar

Brown sugar

Liquid sugar

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cane sugar

Beet sugar

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Granulated

Powdered

Syrup

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Dairy

Bakery

Confectionery

Beverage

Canned & frozen foods

Pharmaceuticals

Other food items

Key companies in the industrial sugar market include Illovo Sugar (Pty) Ltd, Tereos, Nordzucker Group AG, Cargill, E.I.D Parry Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sudzucker, AG, and Raizen SA.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

U.K

France

Italy

Spain

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

