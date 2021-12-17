Dmitry Chernyshenko and Tharman Shanmugaratnam name priority areas for cooperation between Russia and Singapore

RUSSIA, December 17 - Dmitry Chernyshenko and Senior Minister, Coordinating Minister for Social Policies of the Republic of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam hold the 11th meeting of the High-Level Russia-Singapore Inter-Governmental Commission via videoconference 17 December 2021 Dmitry Chernyshenko and Senior Minister, Coordinating Minister for Social Policies of the Republic of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam hold the 11th meeting of the High-Level Russia-Singapore Inter-Governmental Commission via videoconference 17 December 2021 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Dmitry Chernyshenko and Senior Minister, Coordinating Minister for Social Policies of the Republic of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam hold the 11th meeting of the High-Level Russia-Singapore Inter-Governmental Commission via videoconference

The co-chairs of the commission discussed trade-related matters, in particular, mutual deliveries of agricultural produce to the markets, interaction in services and investment, digitalisation and ICT, innovation and sustainable development, as well as cooperation in commercial arbitration.

In his welcoming remarks, Dmitry Chernyshenko thanked his colleagues for their support in establishing a Russian Cultural Centre with an Orthodox church in Singapore. He also praised the commission’s effective work, which resulted in the opening of the joint Digital Innovations and ICT Centre in Singapore. The centre assists Russian and Singaporean companies in entering the respective markets.

“Cooperating in digitalisation is one of the key areas we are exploring. The commission is going to take further joint steps to promote high-tech companies on both countries’ markets. Russian exporters are also interested in increasing food supplies to Singapore. We are grateful to our Singaporean colleagues for performing a videoconference inspection of a Russian poultry meat production facility. We know that it was Singapore’s first audit in this format, and we are delighted to have participated in that experience. As for the future, I propose adopting a joint goal to bring mutual trade up to $5 billion by 2025,” Dmitry Chernyshenko said.