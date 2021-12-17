Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk.

The sides hailed the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in all areas.

The increase in trade was emphasized. The good potential for further expansion of economic cooperation was pointed out at the meeting.

The meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Sochi was recalled with pleasure.

It was underlined that Alexei Overchuk's visit provided a good opportunity to discuss the results of the year on economic cooperation.

During the conversation, the sides pointed to the activities of the trilateral commission at the level of deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and discussed the opening of communications and other issues.

They also exchanged views on prospects for developing relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.