Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Statistics 2022 : Ready to Experience Exponential Hike by 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), is a common liver disease, often called as silent liver disease. It is asymptomatic until its later stages, and thus many patients are unaware of their condition. NASH is projected to lead the cause of liver transplantation in the U.S. in the coming years. Some major factors such as higher prevalence of NASH, expected launch of pipeline drugs, and higher number of unmet needs drive the growth of this market. However, poor diagnosis of NASH due to the lack of ideal diagnostic technologies limit the growth of the NASH market.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market, by Drug Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2025," the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market was valued at $1,179 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $21,478 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 58.4% from 2021 to 2025.

At present, there is no FDA-approved drug available in the market for the treatment of NASH. Lifestyle interventions are the first-line approach to manage patients with NASH. Based on drug type, the market is segmented into vitamin E & pioglitazone, ocaliva, elafibranor, and selonsertib & cenicriviroc. Vitamin E & pioglitazone segment contributes majorly due to effectiveness in a treatment of steatosis, inflammation, hepatocyte ballooning, and scarring in NASH patients.

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market is projected to exhibit double digit growth during the forecast period majorly due to growth in demand for ideal NASH therapeutics, surge in the prevalence of NASH, and expected launch of pipeline drugs during the forecast period. In addition, surge in prevalence of diabetes & obesity and improvement in awareness of NASH in developing region is projected to supplement the market growth during the forecast period. However, poor diagnosis of the disease and lack of ideal diagnostic techniques are projected to limit the market growth.

Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, online provider, and retail pharmacy. At present, the retail pharmacy segment is major revenue generator, and is estimated to show dominance during the forecast period due to the patient convenience and strong presence of retail pharmacies around the world. However, the online provider segment is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth due to rise in awareness of online pharmacies and increase in preference for online purchase of drugs over the traditional methods.

Key Findings of the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market:

North America accounted approximately one half of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Major factors that driving the market growth in North America are, early diagnosis of the disease, higher prevalence of disease, and strong presence of pipeline drugs. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 62.62% during the forecast period primarily due to growth in prevalence of NASH along with the increase in prevalence of diabetes & obesity and rise in awareness of NASH among the patients. Furthermore, growth in number of R&D activities, development in diagnostic technologies, and increase in healthcare spending is expected to drive the NASH market in Asia-Pacific region.

The key players profiled in the non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) market report include Allergan plc. (Tobira Therapeutics), Cadila Healthcare Limited, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., Genfit SA, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis International AG, and Shire Plc.

