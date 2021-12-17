Intelligent Network Market Size Expected to Reach USD 20.35 Billion at CAGR of 25.14%, By 2028

Reports And Data

Intelligent Network Market Size – USD 3.39 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.14%, Advent of new technology such as 5G and the advancements in IoT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advent of 5G network technology and increasing advancements in the IoT sector are the key driving factors of the market.

The global Intelligent Network Market is anticipated to reach USD 20.35 Billion by 2028, from its valuation of USD 3.39 Billion in 2020, growing at a steady CAGR of 25.14%. The intelligent network is the standardized network architecture that enables the incorporation of telecommunications services in a flexible method. The intelligent network architectures enable the operators to separate themselves from others by offering value added services in addition to the standard telecom services they offer.

The advent of 5G network technology and increasing advancements in the IoT sector are the key driving factors of the Intelligent Network market. The rising demand for additional services by the customers is anticipated to drive the growth of the Intelligent Network market over the projected period. The advent of advanced technologies like 5G, Cloud, IoT, coupled with increasing data volume and increasing network complications, are further fueling the market growth.

However, the lack of budget for SMEs and minimal awareness about the intelligent network among the consumers is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market over the coming years.

Some of the prominent players in the industry are APCON, Inc., Aria Networks, Aricent, Inc., Aruba Networks, Balbix Inc., BluVector, BOCO Inter-Telecom Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems, Colt Technology Services, Darktrace, Ennetix, Inc., Entuity, Ltd., Ericsson, ExtraHop Networks, Flowmon Networks, Huawei Technologies, Juniper Networks, Loom Systems, Mist Systems, Netcracker Inc., Netrolix LLC, Nitro Mobile Solutions, LLC, Nokia Corporation, Sandvine, and Tech Mahindra Limited.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1098

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

• The global Intelligent Network Market is anticipated to reach USD 20.35 Billion by 2028, from its valuation of USD 3.39 Billion in 2020, growing at a steady CAGR of 25.14%.

• Intelligent network frameworks are identifiable by specific vital elements such as Service Control Point (SUP), Service Switching Point (SSP), Vendor Feature Node (VFN), Signal Transfer Point (STP) Service Manager (SM), and Intelligent Peripheral (IP).

• The rising demand for additional services by the customers is anticipated to drive the growth of the Intelligent Network market over the projected period. The advent of advanced technologies like 5G, Cloud, IoT, coupled with increasing data volume and increasing network complications, are further fueling the market growth.

• The advent of 5G network technology and increasing advancements in the IoT sector are the key driving factors of the Intelligent Network market.

• The intelligent network is the standardized network architecture that enables the incorporation of telecommunications services in a flexible method.

• The advent of advanced technologies like 5G, Cloud, IoT, coupled with increasing data volume and increasing network complications, are further fueling the market growth.

• Based on the application, the information cognition segment is anticipated to gain the largest market share during the estimated timeframe due to the rising need for information cognition to collect network operations data.

• Based on end-users, the cloud services providers are anticipated to dominate the segment throughout the forecast period due to the expansion of data centers across the globe, thereby bolstering the need for enormous network infrastructure.

• Based on the enterprise size, the large enterprise segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate owing to increased applications of bandwidth monitoring, traffic monitoring, network security, and others, which are more common to the large enterprises.

• Based on the regional analysis, North America is expected to dominate the market over the coming years, closely followed by Europe. This can be attributed to the increased adoption of the intelligent network across numerous industry verticals in the region.

• However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to show significant growth over the projected period due to the rising adoption of cloud-based services by SMEs, which is, in turn, creating lucrative opportunities for cloud service providers in the region.

• In 2019, Netcracker was chosen by Deutsche Telekon for network and service automation. Under the program, Netcracker will digitize the operation, and Deutsche Telekon will gain an end-to-end sight into the network, automate the processes, and reduce the capital expenditure.

• In 2019, Juniper Networks’ company Mist Systems announced its AI-based intelligent network for large and small enterprises to optimize the network experience for users and enhance the troubleshooting for wireless and wired domains.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/intelligent-network-market

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Intelligent Network Market on the basis of application, end-user, enterprise size, and region:

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Resource Management and Network Adoption

• Performance Prediction and Configuration Extrapolation

• Information Cognition

• Traffic Prediction and Classification

By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Telecom Service Providers

• Cloud Service Providers

• Managed Network Service Providers

• Other Enterprises

By Enterprise Size (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1098

Key Advantages of Intelligent Network Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Intelligent Network industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Intelligent Network market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Browse More Reports:

Bakelite Graphite Brushes Market- @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bakelite-graphite-brushes-sales-market

Submarine Communications Cable Market- @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/submarine-communications-cable-market

Enterprise Business Analytics Software Market- @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/enterprise-business-analytics-software-market

Educational Robotics Market- @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/educational-robotic-market