Smart Inhalers Market Analysis By Application, Types, Region And Business Growth Drivers By 2026

The increase of smart inhalers is rise in prevalence of COPD and asthma, among which COPD is expected to be the third leading cause of death globally by 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Smart Inhalers Market by Product (Inhalers and Nebulizers), Indication (Asthma and COPD), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 - 2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The Global smart inhalers market size was valued to be at $34 million in 2018 and is expected to increase during the forecast period to be at $1,406 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 58.4% from 2019 to 2026. The inhalers segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2018.

Smart inhalers are the small inhaler devices used for delivering several inhaled medications such as anticholinergics, glucocorticoids, and beta antagonists. According to CDC data of 2016, approximately 26.5 million people are living with asthma in the U.S., and nearly 1.7 million people were found out to be having asthma as the primary diagnosis during their visit to emergency departments. Smart inhalers contain sensors that are connected to inhaler devices, this allows maintaining the record of inhaler, increasing the adherence and monitoring of the patient.

The major factor attributing to the increase of smart inhalers is rise in prevalence of COPD and asthma, among which COPD is expected to be the third leading cause of death globally by 2030. Better treatment option, ease of use, and technological advancements coupled with increase in adherence rate of patients to smart inhalers are other major factors that drive this market. However, lack of reimbursement for smart inhalers and limited availability of smart inhalers in developing regions are expected to restrain the global smart inhalers market growth.

Currently, Adherium is the major player in this market with majority of the approved products being provided by Adherium. However, smart inhalers being a lucrative market, acquisitions and collaborations are increasing between the pharmaceutical companies and smart inhaler manufacturers.

Key Findings of the Smart Inhalers Market Study:

• North America occupied more than one-third share of the global smart inhalers market in 2018.

• The inhalers segment is the highest contributor in the product segment.

• The online pharmacies in the distribution channel segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• The hospitals in the distribution channel segment accounted for three-fourths share of the market in 2018.

• The nebulizers in the by product segment is anticipated to grow with the highest rate throughout the forecast period.

• Asthma in by indication type segment accounted for the largest growth for the market.

