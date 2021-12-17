Surgical Sutures Market Key Players, Product Types and Applications Analysis 2020-2027

Surgical Sutures Market is projected to reach $6,115.02 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.60% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Surgical Sutures Market by Type (Automated Suturing Devices and Sutures), Material (Monofilament and Multifilament), Application (Cardiovascular Surgeries, General Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, and Ophthalmic Surgeries): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global surgical sutures market was valued at $4,350.12 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $6,115.02 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.60% from 2020 to 2027. Surgical sutures or stitches use surgical threads and suturing devices to hold the tissues together to repair wounds and surgical incisions. Sutures must be strong and flexible so that they can be knotted and tied easily. They should be water & fluid resistant and biocompatible to prevent the spread of infection and/or any adverse reaction on the body.

The major factors that drive the growth of this market include rise in adoption of technologically advanced products, surge in ageing population & related increase in incidence of various chronic diseases, increase in awareness about healthcare, and rise in number of hospitals across the globe. However, pitfalls such as incompetent quality assurance, lack of proper sterilization, and dearth of skilled professionals & technicians are expected to hinder the surgical suture market growth during the forecast period.

The surgical suture market is negatively impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to closure of many hospitals due to shortage of staff. This has postponed elective surgeries to limit the spread of disease while preserving hospital capacity and resources.

Aerosol is generated during procedures such as intubation, electrocautery of blood, and catheter insertion. This makes healthcare highly susceptible to acquiring infection from patients who are suspected to have infection. Furthermore, reduced general surgical procedure impact the surgical sutures market in a deleterious manner.

Key findings of the study:

• In 2019, suture was the leading segment, accounting for 84% of the suture market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period.

• North America accounted for the share of 48.41% of the global surgical suture market in 2019, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10%.

• U.S. is the major shareholder, accounting for 91.09% share of the North American surgical suture market in 2019.

