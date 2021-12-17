At a 8.5% CAGR,Stevia Market is Emerging with US$ 998.6 Million by 2028 | Nestlé S.A.,The Coca-Cola Company,PepsiCo Inc.

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stevia is also known as Stevia rebaudiana. Rebaudioside A (Reb-A), a highly refined stevia leaf extract, is used to make stevia products. Stevia contains natural sweeteners as well and is widely used in the preparation of a variety of food products. The global stevia market is expected to exceed US$ 998.6 million in revenue by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.5 percent during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).To meet the increasing demand for stevia and strengthen their market presence, major players in the stevia market are focusing on various strategies such as capacity expansion. For example, PureCircle (a stevia ingredient manufacturer) completed the expansion of its stevia plant-based in Malaysia in 2017. PureCircle will be able to double its production capacity thanks to the expansion of its manufacturing facility.



Companies Covered as part of this study include: Nestlé S.A., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Cargill Inc., Evolva Holding S.A., PureCircle Ltd., Stevia Corp., Ingredion Inc., GLG Life Tech Corp., and Tate & Lyle Plc...



Furthermore, key players are focusing on various strategies, such as new product launches, to broaden their product portfolio. For example, Cargill, Inc. introduced EverSweet, a new stevia sweetener for the US confectionery market, in 2018. The sweetener was created through fermentation and can be found in a variety of confectionery applications such as chocolate, chewing gum, hard candy, and mints.

Growing demand for antioxidants and natural ingredient products, as a result of rising consumption of low-calorie foods around the world, is expected to provide potential opportunities for stevia manufacturers. The changing demographics on a global scale, combined with the increasing focus of key manufacturers on improving supply chain infrastructure, are expected to propel stevia market growth. Backward integration from manufacturers to raw material suppliers will boost market growth even more.



