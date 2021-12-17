Meat Substitute market Is Projected To Reach $ 6.5 Billion by 2025 | DowDuPont Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meat substitutes are also known as meat analogues, mock meat, and faux meat, and have chemical properties such as high-moisture extrusion as well as qualities such as texture and flavour of a specific type of meat. Consumer preferences for a healthier diet are driving the growth of the meat substitute market.Furthermore, meat substitutes help to reduce calorie intake by 20%, which aids in weight loss. The meat substitute lowers the risk of heart disease and cancer, lowers blood cholesterol levels, and increases bone mass.According to the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), in December 2015, the percentage of consumers sensitive to mycoprotein meat substitute was higher than the percentage sensitive to milk, soy, peanuts, and other food allergens in the United Kingdom. In addition, the CSPI began collecting reports from affected consumers, and nearly 1,692 people reported gastrointestinal reactions such as vomiting, nausea, cramping, or diarrhoea.

The global meat substitute market was worth US$ 3.9 billion in 2016 and is expected to be worth US$ 6.5 billion by 2025, growing at a 7.6 percent CAGR during the forecast period (2018 - 2025),



Market Dynamics

Increasing consumer preference for meat substitutes due to benefits such as low cost, low calorie intake, and meat-like texture, colour, and taste, as well as long shelf life, are driving growth in the global meat substitutes market.North America is also expected to grow in the meat substitute market during the forecast period. Key factors such as bulk raw material availability, rising population, and high consumption of non-meat products are creating enormous opportunities for market growth.Because of rising consumer awareness about the health benefits of meat substitutes in the region, Asia Pacific held a significant market share in the global meat substitute market. Meat substitutes have health benefits such as lower cholesterol, improved heart health, and stronger bones.



