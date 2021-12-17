Newly Launched Residential Projects in Pune | Real Estate News Pune

Kohinoor Presidentia Kohinoor Jeeva Kohinoor Shangrila

Kohinoor Group has launched 4 new residential real estate projects in Pune. Read this news to know more about these newly launched projects.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, PUNE, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune city is considered a haven for real estate development. The Skyline of the city has witnessed several real estate projects that have been commenced in various parts of the city. Pune has been one of the most money-making markets when it comes to residential real estate projects. Real estate is one of the strongest economic sectors of Pune. Below are the newly launched residential projects that have been developed by the group.

1) Presidentia by Kohinoor

The Presidentia by Kohinoor is one of the most premium residential projects with 2 BHK and 3 BHK Flats in BT Kawade Road. This project is developed as a concept that encompasses all aspects of royal existence. B.T Kawade Road has situated in Pune east area and enjoys well connectivity with Camp, Hadapsar, Magarpatta, Koregaon Park, and Fatima Nagar.

Project Amenities:

Swimming Pool with Deck

Kids’ Pool

Outdoor Table Tennis

Multipurpose Court

Skating Rink

Indoor and Outdoor Gym

Designer Lobbies

Yoga Deck

Hammock Garden

Party Lawn

Amphitheatre

Project Location: B.T Kawade Road, Survey No. 667/A CTS No.788, Ghorpadi, Pune - 411001



2) Kohinoor Jeeva

Kohinoor Jeeva is a new residential project in Pune located in Bibwewadi’s best location – Mahesh Society. Kohinoor Jeeva is a well-secured premise of premium 2 BHK Flats in Bibwewadi Adorned with 15+ amenities. Space-efficient houses are available at Kohinoor Jeeva Bibwewadi, which is guarded by multi-tier security 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In the last two decades, Bibwewadi has witnessed tremendous growth in property price appreciation. Hovering at ~15%, Bibwewadi's growth has beaten all benchmarks and forecasts.



Project Amenities:

Senior Citizens' Deck

Clubhouse

Reception & Waiting Area

Landscaping

Amphi Seating

Kids' Play Area

Indoor Games: Carrom & Chess

Half Basketball Court

Party Lawn

Pergola

Rooftop Swimming Pool

Outdoor Gym

Multipurpose Hall

Buffet Area

Project Location: Plot no 635, 5A, Mahesh Society, Bibwewadi, Pune - 411037



3) Kohinoor Shangrila

The Kohinoor Shangrila is a new residential project with 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats in Pimpri Chinchwad which combines the benefits of a super planned project with the advantages of a great location. Kohinoor Shangrila is a project for first-class living with spacious and luxurious homes including amazing connectivity and over ten amenities to unwind and recharge.

Project Amenities:

Indoor Game Area

Swimming Pool

Kids’ Pool

Party Area

Barbeque Deck

Yoga / Meditation Deck

Gymnasium

Kids’ Play Area

Multipurpose Hall

Senior Citizens’ area

Creche

Co-working space

Library

Amphitheatre



4) Kohinoor Sapphire 2

Kohinoor Sapphire 2 will present you premium 2 BHK Flats in Tathawade Pune with top-quality amenities. This Kohinoor Sapphire 2 project is founded of the perfect trio of amazing amenities, good and quality construction, and fantastic design.

Project Amenities:

Yoga Room

Multipurpose Hall

Waiting Spaces

Meditation Terrace

Senior Citizens' Area

Swimming Pool

Party Lawn

Kids' Play Zone

Walking Area

Indoor Games

Gymnasium

Project Location: Survey No. 9 & 10 Sapkal Wasti, Tathawade, Pune - 411033

