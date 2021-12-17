Newly Launched Residential Projects in Pune | Real Estate News Pune
Kohinoor Group has launched 4 new residential real estate projects in Pune. Read this news to know more about these newly launched projects.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, PUNE, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune city is considered a haven for real estate development. The Skyline of the city has witnessed several real estate projects that have been commenced in various parts of the city. Pune has been one of the most money-making markets when it comes to residential real estate projects. Real estate is one of the strongest economic sectors of Pune. Below are the newly launched residential projects that have been developed by the group.
1) Presidentia by Kohinoor
The Presidentia by Kohinoor is one of the most premium residential projects with 2 BHK and 3 BHK Flats in BT Kawade Road. This project is developed as a concept that encompasses all aspects of royal existence. B.T Kawade Road has situated in Pune east area and enjoys well connectivity with Camp, Hadapsar, Magarpatta, Koregaon Park, and Fatima Nagar.
Project Amenities:
Swimming Pool with Deck
Kids’ Pool
Outdoor Table Tennis
Multipurpose Court
Skating Rink
Indoor and Outdoor Gym
Designer Lobbies
Yoga Deck
Hammock Garden
Party Lawn
Amphitheatre
Project Location: B.T Kawade Road, Survey No. 667/A CTS No.788, Ghorpadi, Pune - 411001
2) Kohinoor Jeeva
Kohinoor Jeeva is a new residential project in Pune located in Bibwewadi’s best location – Mahesh Society. Kohinoor Jeeva is a well-secured premise of premium 2 BHK Flats in Bibwewadi Adorned with 15+ amenities. Space-efficient houses are available at Kohinoor Jeeva Bibwewadi, which is guarded by multi-tier security 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
In the last two decades, Bibwewadi has witnessed tremendous growth in property price appreciation. Hovering at ~15%, Bibwewadi's growth has beaten all benchmarks and forecasts.
Project Amenities:
Senior Citizens' Deck
Clubhouse
Reception & Waiting Area
Landscaping
Amphi Seating
Kids' Play Area
Indoor Games: Carrom & Chess
Half Basketball Court
Party Lawn
Pergola
Rooftop Swimming Pool
Outdoor Gym
Multipurpose Hall
Buffet Area
Project Location: Plot no 635, 5A, Mahesh Society, Bibwewadi, Pune - 411037
3) Kohinoor Shangrila
The Kohinoor Shangrila is a new residential project with 2 BHK and 3 BHK flats in Pimpri Chinchwad which combines the benefits of a super planned project with the advantages of a great location. Kohinoor Shangrila is a project for first-class living with spacious and luxurious homes including amazing connectivity and over ten amenities to unwind and recharge.
Project Amenities:
Indoor Game Area
Swimming Pool
Kids’ Pool
Party Area
Barbeque Deck
Yoga / Meditation Deck
Gymnasium
Kids’ Play Area
Multipurpose Hall
Senior Citizens’ area
Creche
Co-working space
Library
Amphitheatre
4) Kohinoor Sapphire 2
Kohinoor Sapphire 2 will present you premium 2 BHK Flats in Tathawade Pune with top-quality amenities. This Kohinoor Sapphire 2 project is founded of the perfect trio of amazing amenities, good and quality construction, and fantastic design.
Project Amenities:
Yoga Room
Multipurpose Hall
Waiting Spaces
Meditation Terrace
Senior Citizens' Area
Swimming Pool
Party Lawn
Kids' Play Zone
Walking Area
Indoor Games
Gymnasium
Project Location: Survey No. 9 & 10 Sapkal Wasti, Tathawade, Pune - 411033
For more upcoming and new residential projects you can visit at - https://www.kohinoorpune.com/residential-projects-in-pune
Kohinoor Group
+912067641839 ext.
slaes@kohinoorpune.com
Kohinoor Development Corporation
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other