Brain Monitoring Market Trends and Growth 2025 | Market Segmentation and Key Companies

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Brain Monitoring Market by Product Type, Procedure, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global Brain Monitoring Market generated $3,850 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $6,595 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025. The electroencephalography devices segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2017. Brain monitoring is a neuro-diagnostics device used to monitor and diagnose the brain abnormalities by exploring the structure and function of the brain.

These devices are used to monitor neurological disorders such as Alzheimers, Parkinsons, epilepsy, dementia, multiple sclerosis, sleep disorder, brain tumor, and others. Increase in incidence of neurological disorders and rise in awareness of diseases boost the demand for brain monitoring devices all across the world.

The global brain monitoring devices market has witnessed an exceptional growth in the past few years. The increase in the geriatric population and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases contribute toward the market growth. In addition, advancements in technology is another factor expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations and unfavorable reimbursement policies are projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Conversely, untapped markets in the developing countries is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market players in the near future.

North America is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period attributable to its well-developed healthcare industry, presence of leading manufacturers in the region, and high adoption rate of brain monitoring devices. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to increase in number of geriatric population and rise in purchasing power of countries in the region.

Key Findings of the Brain Monitoring Market:

• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global brain monitoring market is provided.

• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

