PET Bottles Market To Surpass US$ 697.72 Billion By 2026 | CAGR: 3.87%

SEATTLE, WA, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PET (polyethylene terephthalate) plastic is widely used in the production of packaging materials such as bottles. Players in the food and beverage industries are launching new products in various types of PET bottles, fueling the growth of the global PET bottles market.The increased demand for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottles for the packaging of bottled water, juices, soft drinks, medicines, salad dressing, oil, household cleaners, and personal care products is a major factor driving the global PET bottles market. This is due to the benefits of PET materials, which include high transparency, a shiny surface, good stability, high pressure resistance, good barrier properties, and lightweight.

The global PET bottles market is expected to reach 697.72 billion units by 2026, growing at a 3.87 percent CAGR during the forecast period.



Companies Covered as part of this study include: Amcor Limited, Berry Plastics Group Inc., GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. Z O.O., Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Company, RPC Group, Rexam PLC, Silgan Holdings, WestRock, Crown Holdings, Exo Packaging, and Alpha Group.



Industry Trends

In 2017, Europe held a sizable market share in the global PET bottle market. The growing demand for plastic materials, including PET, for packaging applications such as bottles is the primary driver of the PET bottles market's growth. According to Plastics Europe, demand for PET held a 7.1 percent market share in the European Plastics market and is primarily used in the production of bottles for soft drinks, water, juices, cleaners, and other products.

To meet the growing demand for PET bottles, players in the global PET bottles market are developing new products. For example, in February 2018, Ecover introduced a PET bottle made entirely of recycled PET bottle for cleaning products.



