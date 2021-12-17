Eye Testing Equipment Market Trends, Business Strategies, and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2025

North America dominated the global eye testing equipment market, accounting for maximum share, Its expected to retain the same trend during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Eye Testing Equipment Market by Device {Slit Lamp, Biometer, Perimeter, Tonometer, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Fundus Camera, Autorefractor and Keratometer, and Other Devices}, Application (General Examination, Glaucoma, Cataract, and Other Applications), and End User (Hospital, Eye Clinic, and Optometry Academic Institute) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The market was valued at $2,638 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,914 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2018 to 2025. The fundus cameras segment accounted for one-sixths of the total market share in 2017.

Access Full Summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/eye-testing-equipment-market

Eye examinations include a series of tests that can assist in the evaluation of an individuals vision and check for the onset of an eye disease. The eye doctor/optometrists/ophthalmologists employ various devices that can look through an eye helping in vison analysis of an individual. Most of the eye associated ailments are treatable if detected at an early stage, thus ophthalmic diagnostic equipment plays a pivotal role in the management of increase in the burden of eye ailments across the globe.

Rise in government initiatives that are aiming at setting up guidelines to control the increase in vision impairment across the globe are compelling the key manufacturers to introduce novel eye testing equipment in the market. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has initiated a program named Vision Health Initiative through which it aims at spreading awareness regarding eye abnormalities along with the present or latest diagnostic as well as treatment methods to manage the same. This in turn assists in increasing awareness pertaining to the advanced eye diagnostic/testing equipment.

For Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4750

Key Findings of the Eye Testing Equipment Market:

• The general examination application segment accounted for two-sevenths of the total market share in 2017.

• The hospital segment registered second highest growth rate among the end users registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

• North America dominated the global eye testing equipment market, accounting for maximum share in 2017, and is expected to retain the same trend during the forecast period.

• The tonometer segment recorded second highest growth rate among the devices registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

• Germany accounted for one-fifth of the total share in the European eye testing equipment market in 2017.

