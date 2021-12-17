(CAGR of 5.3%) Set Top Box (STB) Chipset Market Exclusive Analysis of New Business Opportunities and Key Drivers by 2027

Set Top Box

Set Top Box Is An Integral Part Of The Television Industry | Broadcom, Socionext, Pixelworks, Sony, Rafael Micro, STMicroelectronics, Qualcomm Technologies

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States/WA: The global set top box (STB) chipset market was valued at US$ 3,447.7 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 5,108.8 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2021 and 2028.

A set-top box is a piece of hardware that receives a digital signal, decodes it, and displays it on a television screen. To convert a digital signal to an analogue signal, a computing equipment is necessary. As a result, a chipset is embedded in the set-top box. Set-top boxes are also known as receivers that receive a broadcast signal in specific contexts. The set-top box converts the received broadcast signal into audio and visual content that may be recorded, recorded, and viewed. Set-top devices are commonly found in satellite and cable television applications.

Get a PDF Brochure of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3235

The set-top box market is segmented into six regions: North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The market is separated into numerous types based on technology, such as cable, IPTV (internet protocol television), DTH/satellite, and other forms such as DTT (digital terrestrial television) and OTT (Over-The-Top). Technological improvements, such as the launch of 4K televisions, are likely to boost market growth. Furthermore, installing 4K set-top boxes is a major endeavor by several operators to improve consumer happiness. For example, at the 2019 International Broadcasting Convention in September 2019, ZTE Corp. unveiled the far-field 4K AI STB S200. The new 4K set-top box is an all-in-one home assistant that includes capabilities including home networking, media sharing, home control, smart speaker, and IPTV/OTT services.

The Study Include Key Companies:

➡ Broadcom Inc.,

➡ STMicroelectronics,

➡ ALi Corporation,

➡ Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc.,

➡ MStar Semiconductor Inc.,

➡ Renesas Electronics Corporation,

➡ Sigma Designs Inc.,

➡ Availink Inc.,

➡ NationalChip,

➡ Trident Microsystems Inc.,

➡ Novatek Microelectronics Corp.,

➡ Rafael Micro,

➡ and others.

The rising integration of OTT (over-the-top) and IPTV (internet protocol television) is also predicted to boost the growth of the set-top box industry. Furthermore, prominent market players are focusing on developing and launching new products in order to strengthen their product portfolio and market presence. For example, during the 2020 International Broadcasting Convention, ZTE Corporation introduced three products: Far-field 4K AI Soundbar STB 3000, ZTE ZXV10 B866V2-H STB (set top box), and ZTE ZXV10 B836CT STB (set top box). Technological advancements have boosted the need for set-top boxes that include a variety of new features.



Click Here To Get Sample Report of Global Set Top Box (STB) Chipset Market @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3235



Detailed Segmentation:-

Global Set Top Box (STB) Chipset Market, By Node Size

➼ 22 nm

➼ 28 nm

➼ 40 nm

➼ 65 nm

➼ 90 nm

Global Set Top Box (STB) Chipset Market, By Application

➼ Satellite STB

➼ Cable STB

➼ IPTV STB

➼ Others

Global Set Top Box (STB) Chipset Market, By Content Quality

Standard Definition

➼ High Definition

➼ 4K and Above

Global Set Top Box (STB) Chipset Market, By Type

➼ Front-end Chips

➼ SoC Chipsets

Purchasing the Report: Know Why:-

¤ The Set Top Box (STB) Chipset market study is a detailed examination of research material tools and downstream purchasing enhancements.

¤ This research is to characterize and categorize the market in order to provide the reader with a thorough overview.

¤ Elaborate client needs reviews, obstacle analysis, and opportunity assessment are also covered.

¤ The report polls also generate the most accurate forecasts for worldwide Set Top Box (STB) Chipset market volume and value estimation.



Get Exclusive 25% - 30% Christmas Discount (Offer Valid Till 31st Dec 2021) @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3235



Key Features of Report:-

► Market Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

► COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

► Updated Research Methodology

► SWOT Analysis & Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

► Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

► Includes Updated List of tables & figures

► Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

► Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business

► Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

► Value Chain, Market Drivers, and Success Factors

► Facts and Factors research methodology

About Us:-

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports.

Contact:-

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837