Friction Modifier Additives market Is Expected To Reach USD US$ 2,142.4 million by the end of 2027 | CMI

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friction modifier additives are anti-friction additives that are frequently utilised in engine oils. They're also called boundary lubrication additives, and they help to minimise emissions. Fatty acids, esters, molybdenum disulfide, and graphite are some of the key raw materials utilised in the production of friction modifier additives, both natural and synthetic.

The research study of the global Friction Modifier Additives Market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both the short and long term. The report ensures a 360-degree assessment, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Top Key Players in Friction Modifier Additives market: Chemtura Corp., Afton Chemicals Corp., Multisol, Wynn’s, Archoil, and Whitmore

Market Restraints

The availability of low-cost friction modifier additives such detergent additives, extreme-pressure, dispersion additives, and corrosion inhibitors is projected to stifle market expansion. The drop in oil prices is also likely to limit the growth of the friction modifier additives market.

Market Opportunities

The market for friction modifier additives is likely to see significant increase as the adoption of dual-clutch gearboxes, a passenger car that is popular in Western Europe, China, and the United States. The dual-clutch benefits from these compounds' advanced frictional characteristics. It also ensures that the gear components are protected and that the performance is coordinated. As a result, the market for friction modifier additives in dual-clutch gearboxes is likely to rise.

Research Objectives

- To assess and forecast the value and volume of Worldwide Friction Modifier Additives.

- Which segment has the best chance of gaining market share?

– To assist decision-makers in evaluating new offers and benchmarking existing marketing strategies.

– Historical cost structure data should be correlated with major business segments.

– Examine the role of up-selling and cross-selling in marketing and customer acquisition.

– Identifying Influencing Factors to Keep Worldwide Friction Modifier Additives Intense, with monthly analysis of CR4 & CR8 Concentration Ratio and HHI Index.

