Smart Hospitals Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Drivers, and Forecast 2025

The rise in disposable income in developing economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Smart Hospitals Market by Component, Product, Connectivity, Application, and Artificial Intelligence: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global smart hospitals market was valued at $16,925 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $58,777 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2018 to 2025. The service segment accounted for about four-sevenths share of the global market in 2017.

The increase in penetration of connected devices and instruments in hospitals coupled with the advancements in healthcare infrastructure are the major factors that augment the market growth. However, lack of competence in deploying internet of things (IoT) solutions in hospitals and lack of governance standards might hamper the growth of this market. Moreover, the rise in disposable income in developing economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Telemedicine accounted for about half share of the global market in 2017. This is owing to the increase in awareness regarding the potential benefits of telemedicine such as low cost diagnosis and consultation, improved access to patients, and improved quality of treatments.

Key Findings of the Smart Hospitals Market:

• The hardware segment accounted for one-fourth share of the global market in 2017 and is expected to register a high CAGR of 13.0% from 2018 to 2025.

• The electronic health records segment accounted for about one-third share of the total market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

• Among the connectivity segment, radio-frequency identification (RFID) accounted for about one-third share of the global market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

• U.S. dominated the North America smart hospitals market and is projected to retain its trend throughout the forecast period.

• Singapore dominated the Asia-Pacific smart hospitals market and is projected to retain its trend during the forecast period.

