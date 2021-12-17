Big Data in Manufacturing Industry was USD 3.22 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 9.11 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period
Key players in Big Data in Manufacturing Market are IBM, Microsoft, and Accenture Alteryx, Inc., Angoss Software Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Tibco Software, Inc. (Alpine Data) and others
/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big data is a collection of huge complex data sets of unstructured data through means of data sources such as IoT among others. The applications of big data in the manufacturing industry have created several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. Big data help users explore the untapped potential across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, ICT, automotive, and food and beverages. The role of big data in enterprise resource planning (ERP) will fuel the demand for the product in the forthcoming years. The use of automated concepts has allowed higher product efficacies. Improving product efficacies will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming year
Market Overview:
The global big data in the manufacturing Industry size is projected to reach USD 9.11 billion by the end of 2026. Applications of the concept across diverse industries will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solution and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid), By Application (Customer Analytics, Operational Analytics, Quality Assessment, Supply chain management, Production Management, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026,” the market was worth USD 3.22 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.
List of key companies
IBM, Microsoft, and Accenture are Among the Leading Companies in the Market
Due to the high potential held by the market, several companies are looking to invest more towards incorporating advanced concepts in manufacturing. A few of the other companies that are operating in the global big data in manufacturing market are:
- Alteryx, Inc.
- Angoss Software Corporation
- Fair Isaac Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Tibco Software, Inc. (Alpine Data)
Report Scope & Segmentation
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2019 to 2026
|Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR
|14 %
|2026 Value Projection
|USD 9.11 Billion
|Base Year
|2018
|Market Size in 2018
|USD 3.22 Billion
|Historical Data for
|2014 to 2017
|No. of Pages
|140
|Segments covered
|Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Geography
|Growth Drivers
|Optimizing Supply chain management and Production Process is likely to Drive Market
|Rising Adoption of Automation in Manufacturing Industry will Facilitate Market Growth
|Rising Demand for Big Data Solutions in Manufacturing Industry Aid to Boost the Market Growth
Report Overview:
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global big data in the manufacturing industry. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. It highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.
Regional Analysis:
North America to Account for the Highest Market Share; Rapid Advances in Manufacturing Industry to Aid Growth
The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Among all regions, North America is projected to account for the highest big data in the manufacturing Industry share in the coming years. Rapid advancements in the manufacturing industry in the U.S. and Canada will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides North America, the market in Europe will witness considerable growth in the coming years driven by the presence of large manufacturing units in several countries across this region. As of 2018, the market in Europe was worth USD 0.86 billion and this value is projected to grow at a rapid pace.
Major Growth Drivers:
The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions have made the highest impact on the growth of the market in recent years. Due to the huge potential held by this concept, SMEs, as well as large-scale companies, are looking to acquire smaller companies and start-ups in a bid to establish a stronghold in the market. DataWatch’s acquisition of Angoss Software Corporation in 2018 was a major highlight of recent years. Through this acquisition, the company plans to offer extensive predictive and prescriptive analytics for major applications. The report identifies a few of the major company mergers of recent times and gauges their impact on the global market
Industry Developments:
- June 2016 – Accenture Plc. announced the launch of seven advanced analytics applications, each of which will help detect frauds across diverse industries including banking, government agencies, manufacturing, and telecommunication.
