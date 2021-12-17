Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market Analysis By Application, Types, Region And Business Growth Drivers By 2023

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market accounted for $1,427 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $2,104 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.7%

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Volumetric Analysis of Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzer Market, by Type (Analyzers/Instruments and Consumables), and Overall Number of ICU, CCU, and NICU by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The Global Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market accounted for $1,427 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $2,104 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.7%. In terms of volume, the global volume market for blood gas and electrolyte analyzers was 26,771 hundred units in 2016, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2023 to reach 46,557 thousand units by 2023.

Blood gas and electrolyte analyzers have wide applications, they are used in a variety of medical facilities, including intensive care units (ICUs), neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), and coronary care units (CCUs). This report includes the study of number of ICUs, NICUs, and CCUs from 2016 to 2023 across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Furthermore, the report discusses about the number of these units (ICUs, NICUs, and CCUs) that do not use a point-of-care blood gas and electrolyte analyzer. In addition, the report includes market share analysis for devices and consumables by value and volume.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• The study provides analysis of the blood gas analyzers and electrolyte analyzer market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

• The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis by volume helps to understand the usage of devices and consumables and prevailing opportunities in the respective market.

• Comprehensive analysis of key market players within the market predicts the competitive outlook of the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market.

