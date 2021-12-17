Drip irrigation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, By Product, Application, Segment, Demand And Global Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

The global drip irrigation market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Drip irrigation market report published by Reports and Data has been analysed on the basis of product types, applications, and key market players for market size, share, sales (consumption), gross margin and revenue. The market experts are the prime contributors to the accurate and reliable data present in this report. The study gives a comprehensive review of the global Drip irrigation industry, including characterization, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4370

Top companies profiled in the report include: Toro Company, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation, Hunter Industries, Lindsay Corporation, EPC Industries Limited, Netafim Limited, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Valmont Industries, Inc., and T-L Irrigation.

Market Overview:

The global agriculture market is driven by rise in population, urbanization trends and associated demand for food. Demand for high-quality food products is also rising owing to increasing purchasing power of individuals and rising preference for novel food products. The governments across the globe are taking efforts to boost productivity of their respective agriculture sectors.

According to the World Health Organization and Population Council, nearly 80% of the global population resides in urban cities. The prevailing scarcity of arable land in urban cities has prompted farmers and growers to adopt new solutions for enhancing the fresh produce. For instance, vertical farming technique is extensively adopted by farmers to grow crops indoor in layers, in a multi-story building, stacked on racks, or in a warehouse. This has immensely boosted the crop produce in urban areas as well.

The key stakeholders in the farming and agriculture industry have been focussing on leveraging the prowess of advanced technologies such as big data and IoT. These technologies have been immensely helpful for crop growers to obtain precise insights of farming situations which are leading to better agricultural outcomes.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4370

Competitive Landscape:

The Drip irrigation market players are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships and agreements, product upgradations, business expansions, and mergers & acquisitions, to strengthen their footing in the global market.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/drip-irrigation-market

Further, the report segments the Drip irrigation market on the basis of product types, applications, end-use industries, and technology among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment and provides information about lucrative investment opportunities to clients, stakeholders, and investors,

Global Drip irrigation Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Field Crops

• Vegetable corps

• Orchard Crops

• Vineyards

• Rest Crops

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Agricultural Irrigation

• Landscape Irrigation

• Greenhouse Irrigation

• Others

Regional Analysis covers:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/4370

Thank you for reading our report. For customization of reports, please get in touch with our executive team and they will ensure that the report is customized as per your requirements.

Explore Our More Related Reports:

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sprinkler-irrigation-systems-market

Humic-based Biostimulants Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/humic-based-biostimulants-market

Smart Irrigation Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smart-irrigation-market

Dripline Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dripline-market

Drip irrigation Market @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/drip-irrigation-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.