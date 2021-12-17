Know In-Depth About Engine Actuators Market Product Development and SWOT Analysis | Eaton, Johnson, Delphi, Woodward

Engine Actuator

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States/WA: An engine actuator is a component used to control and move a mechanism or system. Actuators are critical components of electronic control systems in both passenger and commercial vehicles. It is their responsibility to translate the electrical impulses from the control unit into action. The majority of actuators are either electric motors or electromagnetic valves. An actuator requires an energy source and a control signal, both of which are relatively low in energy, such as hydraulic or pneumatic pressure, electric current or voltage, or, in some cases, human power. When they receive a control signal, they turn energy into mechanical motion.

Thus, there is an increasing demand for engine actuators in the automotive industry due to the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles worldwide, driving the engine actuators market growth. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing need for safety features, regulations concerning exhaust gas emissions, and an increasing dearth of conventional fuels. The European Union implemented mandatory fleet wide average carbon dioxide standards. New regulations require the average CO2 emissions of new cars to fall to 95 grams per kilometer by 2021, from a previous mandatory standard settled in 2009 of 130 g/km for the fleet average in 2015.



The aforementioned factors led to the increased demand for engine actuators to enhance engine performance and fuel efficiency, leading to the growth of the engine actuators market in this region. Geographically, the market is expected to witness robust growth in the Asia Pacific due to the increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles and the rapid growth of the automotive industry in this region. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2020, India was the fifth-largest auto market, with ~3.49 million units combined sold in the passenger and commercial vehicles categories.

Moreover, India was the seventh-largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in 2019, which in turn, is driving the growth of the engine actuators market in the Asia Pacific, especially in India. However, increasing production and sales of electric vehicles is expected to decrease the demand for engine actuators, as electric vehicles have high-performance engines, which do not require engine actuators for engine operation. According to the International Energy Agency, around 30% of the new vehicle sales in India will be electric by 2030. This in turn is expected to restrain the growth of the engine actuators market.

Global Engine Actuators Market Taxonomy:=

On the basis of product type, the global engine actuators market is segmented into:

► Digital Linear Actuators

► Variable Valve Timing

► Air Control Valves

► Exhaust Gas Recirculation Valves

► Electronic Throttle Valves

► Idle Speed Controllers

On the basis of vehicle type, the global engine actuators market is segmented into:

► Commercial Vehicles

► Passenger Vehicles

Get Exclusive 25% - 30% Christmas Discount (Offer Valid Till 31st Dec 2021) @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1819



