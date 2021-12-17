Managed Application Services Market To See Incredible Growth During the Forecast Period – 2025

AMR Logo

The rise in demand for end-to-end application hosting services will increase the managed application services market in the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A huge amount of data loss because of security breaches and cyber-attacks is harming organizations. Many organizations have therefore started adopting managed service solutions to solve their security issues, thereby driving the demand for managed service solutions in the market. Additionally, businesses can focus more on the core competencies more effectively with the help of managed services as it not only improve their operational efficiency but also reduce their operating expenses.

It helps the businesses to improve profitability and operational efficiency by ensuring proper utilization and distribution of resources. Furthermore, the business can respond easily to advance technology with flexible managed services and scalable infrastructures. However, managed services providers do not cover all the IT services in one single service solution. There are different managed services for different IT functions. If a company needs to outsource more than one IT service it can increase the outsourcing cost.

Additionally, managed services are not able to develop a deep understanding of the company or business needs as a single managed service provider handles many different companies at a time. This, therefore, decreases the synergy between IT and the business. An increase in the outsourcing costs, decrease in the synergy between businesses are some factors that are restraining the managed application services market growth.

However, the development of advanced technology such as cloud computing, automation, IoT, blockchain, is creating new opportunities for the managed service provider to gain a competitive edge in the managed services market. Managing a multi-cloud environment and implementing customized automation across the business can become challenging. Therefore, as these technologies evolve many organizations will start adopting managed service providers to help them with the implementation and maintenance of these technologies.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• The emergence of COVID-19 has highly affected the health of the people as well as the global economy. Lockdown and restrictions have caused many industries to shut down their operation and manufacturing processes, thereby disrupting their supply chain.

• Additionally, to continue with their business operations many organizations are shifting their traditional working methods to work from home and remote working solutions.

• However, with this drastic change in the work environment, employees will require access to different work applications to company-owned or their devices. Organizations have therefore started relying more on managed services during the COVID-19 period.

• Because of this reason, the demand for IT consultancies and managed services providers is increasing, which is therefore driving the managed services market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Major companies includes in this report are IBM Corporation, Cisco, Fujitsu, Accenture, Atos SE, DXC Technology Company, AT&T Intellectual Property, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cognizant, HCL, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Dimension Data, NTT Data Corporation, GTT Communications, Inc., Happiest Minds, Rackspace Technology, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Nokia, and CenturyLink

