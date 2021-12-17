Logistics Execution System (LES) Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2027

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The logistics execution system (LES) is a critical component of supply chain management. An administrator can use LES to monitor and update the entire flow of materials in real time. The system also provides an organisation with the functions needed to map the performance of logistics processes, with no industry bias. Warehouse management, shipping, and transportation are all aspects of logistics execution. Materials management (MM), production planning and control (PP), and sales and distribution are all linked to the logistics execution system (SD). The core functions of logistics execution are almost always concerned with complex goods receipt and goods issue processes. As a result, businesses are transforming their supply chains by developing their own LES based on their needs.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Logistics Execution System (LES) Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Logistics Execution System (LES) Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Logistics Execution System (LES) Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· SAP

· Dassault Systems

· Oracle

· ITC Infotech

· CCP Global

· SBP Consulting

· Aimtec

· SILVEO

· Westernacher Consulting

· INCONSO GmbH

· Neusoft Corp

· CMAC Inc.

· TRIACOS.

Drivers & Trends

Need for mass production and connected supply chain to cater to growing population and rise in use of industrial automation is expected to propel growth of the logistics execution system (LES) market during the forecast period. Cloud logistics gaining momentum, with the evolving concept of cloud manufacturing. For instance, in February 2021, International Trade Systems (ITS) announced the launch of NxGen, a new cloud native freight management and logistics execution software platform. NxGen helps achieve speed, scale, and flexibility by simplifying and automating the logistics execution process.

Regional Classification

The Logistics Execution System (LES) market is divided into five regions, each with its own growth prospects and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created after extensive research and analysis, as well as an examination of numerous factors that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social conditions. It also includes an in-depth examination of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing factors, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Method of Research

The purpose of this section's research is to examine the Logistics Execution System (LES) market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market aids in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it progresses. Furthermore, the study was created using a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Beyond important points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment based on data gathered from industry analysts and market players.

Key Takeaways:

· The logistics execution system (LES) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the expanding logistics market, especially in the Asia Pacific. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Form (IBEF), the logistics sector in India is growing 10.5 per cent annually and is expected to reach US$ 215 billion in 2020. India ranked second in the 2019 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index.

· Among regions, North America and Europe are expected to witness significant growth in the logistics execution system (LES) market due to the increase in industrial automation, increasing adoption of logistics execution system, expanding manufacturing industry, and growing industrialization and urbanization in these regions. For instance, in October 2021, Lufthansa Cargo and WiseTech Global, a provider of logistics execution solutions, planned to launch a direct eBooking connection between their systems, enhancing the process for users of the CargoWise platform for logistics services globally.

· Moreover, in July 2021, Dploy Solutions launched its newly enhanced Strategy Execution software, a cloud-based manufacturing platform that consolidates strategic plans with real-time business data into a single, visual dashboard to maximize manufacturing performance.

