GaN Power Devices Market to Witness Huge Grow at CAGR of 23.5% by 2025 | Cree Inc., Qorvo, Inc, Macom, Microsemi

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Gallium Nitride Power Device market research file provides a comprehensive view of the industry's current and future state. All market figures are included in the study, which was developed utilising extensive primary and secondary research. The analysis also provides market volume and cost for each category, as well as data from areas such as kind, enterprise, channel, and others. The market's major players, distributors, and the general structure of the commercial chain are all investigated. It also assesses the factors and criteria that may influence the market's income growth.

According to Coherent Market Insights The Global GaN power devices market was valued at US$ 330.2 million in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 2,198.9 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.5% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape -

· Cree Inc.

· Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation

· Infineon Technologies, GaN Systems Inc.

· Macom

· Microsemi Corporation

· Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

· Navitas Semiconductor

· Qorvo, Inc.

· Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation.

GaN Power Devices Market Description -

Gallium nitride is a substance used to make semiconductor power systems, radio frequency components, and light emitting diodes (LEDs). From discrete transistor outline packages (TO) to surface mount devices, to co-packaged solutions with a driver on the same chip, these materials have progressed. As a result, the GaN power device market is likely to have high growth over the forecast period.

Market Opportunity -

The study focuses on the market share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, latest developments, and other characteristics of the top competitors in the global Gallium Nitride Power Device market. It also illuminates the vendor landscape, assisting participants in anticipating future competitive activities in the global Gallium Nitride Power Device market. Over the forecast period of 2021-2025, the Gallium Nitride Power Device market research report provides an in-depth study of critical elements such as growth boosters, restraints, and profitable possibilities that are likely to impact the business dynamics.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The world economy was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in a variety of ways. A number of market conditions have changed. According to the Gallium Nitride Power Device research file, the market is rapidly evolving, and its impact is being examined both now and in the future. The report gives specific forecasts for the industry's market size, percentage, production capacity, demand, and growth for the forecast period. The most up-to-date information on the COVID-19 situation can be found here.

Market Key Trends

· In 2016, the RF power devices segment dominated the market, owing to rising demand for high switching capacities at frequencies such as ultrahigh frequency (UHF), very high frequency (VHF), and microwave bandwidths with maximum energy efficiency and minimal switching losses.

· The power drives category is expected to grow at the highest rate across applications over the forecast years. The segment is predicted to increase significantly because to the high total addressable market (TAM) for electrical distribution systems, industrial systems, turbines, industrial control systems, and computer systems, as well as rising demand for improved energy conservation.

Market Segmentation

By Device Type (Power Device, RF Power Device)

By Voltage Range (<200V, 200-600V, >600V)

By Application (Power Drives, Supply and Inverter, Radio Frequency)

By Vertical (Telecommunications, Industrial, Automotive, Renewables, Consumer and Enterprise, Medical, Military, and Defense, & Aerospace)

Geography Analysis -

· North America - United States, Canada

· Europe - Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia

· Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia

· Latin America - Mexico, Brazil, Argentina

· Middle East & Africa Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE

