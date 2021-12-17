Honey Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR 5.1%; Market to Exceed US$ 15.2 Million by 2031
A recent study by Fact.MR on the honey market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The processed food industry has showcased impressive developments in the present years and has offered a feasible enhancement to honey, thereby driving expansion in the honey market. Retail food industry is seeing an optimistic growth, and gaining massive momentum thus giving an impetus to the honey market. The growth is spurred owing to the demand for varietal honey like Manuka honey, Blueberry honey, Dandelion honey. The production of the mono-floral honey is increasing over the last few years thus boosting the demand for varietal honey.
The Demand analysis of Honey Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Honey Market across the globe.
Key Segments Covered
Nature
Organic Honey
Conventional Honey
Product
Clear Honey
Varietal Honey
Manuka Honey
Sourwood Honey
Buckwheat Honey
Rosemary Honey
Dandelion Honey
Eucalyptus Honey
Other Honey
Packaging
Honey in Glass Jars
Honey in Plastic Containers
Honey in Bulk Packaging
Sales Channel
Honey Sales via Business to Business Channels
Honey Sales via Food & Beverage Channels
Honey Sales via Cosmetics & Personal Care Channels
Honey Sales via Pharmaceutical Channels
Honey Sales via Business to Consumer Channels
Honey Sales via Modern Trade Channels
Honey Sales via Convenience Stores
Honey Sales via Online Retailers
Honey Sales via Other Channels
A comprehensive estimate of the Honey market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Honey during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.
Moreover, the rising usage of natural sweeteners in the organic confectionary and bakery products is expected to leave an optimistic impression on the honey market. Attributed to these trends, honey sales are expected to observe positive growth, reaching US$ 15.2 Bn from 2021 to 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.1%.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
Honey Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR offers detailed analysis of the factors influencing the sales prospect across key segments. Honey category analysis provides deep insights into customer experiences, emerging trends and growth drivers. The vital information highlighted in this section will enable market players to make timely business decision to gain competitive advantage.
Honey Manufacturing trend analysis: A key aspect of the study is comprehensive Honey manufacturing trend analysis. These insights provide vital information on how market players are coping with latest trends that are prevailing in the market.
Innovation and acquisition activity in Honey: The report highlights in detail the various organic and inorganic strategies adopted manufacturers in order to gain a competitive edge in Honey market. Adoption of various technologies are being discussed in detail.
Honey demand by country: The report forecasts the country wise demand for Honey between 2021 and 2031. By analyzing this section of the report, Honey manufacturers can accordingly invest in those regions where the demand is on the rise.
Post COVID consumer spending on Honey: The Fact.MR market survey also highlights the impact of COVID-19 on medical devices industry. These insights provide vital information on how market players are executing their manufacturing strategies to coup with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some Notable Offerings by Fact.MR Report on Honey market:
MR will provide you an analysis of the extent to which this Honey market research report acquires commercial characteristics along with examples or instances of information that helps you to understand it better.
MR will also help to identify customary/ standard terms and conditions, as offers, worthiness, warranty, and others.
Also, this report will help you to identify any trends to forecast growth rates.
The analyzed report will forecast the general tendency for supply and demand.
Some of the Honey Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:
Details regarding latest innovations and development in Honey and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.
Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.
Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Honey Market .
Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Honey market Size.
Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Honey Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Honey Market during the forecast period.
After reading the Market insights of Honey Report, readers can:
Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.
Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Honey market revenue.
Study the growth outlook of Honey market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.
Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Honey market.
Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Honey Market Players.
How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves For Honey Market Manufacturer?
The data provided in the Honey market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.
The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.
Country-wise Analysis
What Growth Prospects Abound in the U.S Market?
The U.S is anticipated to emerge as a highly opportunistic market for honey and honey products. According to Fact.MR, the region is expected to register a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2031.
According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, honey consumption continues to increase, with an average of nearly one pound (0.9 pounds) being consumed as of 2016, compared to 0.5 pounds per capita as of 1990. It further discovered that consumption of all caloric sweeteners has been declining for the past 15 years.
Additionally, the apiculture industry contributes over US$ 14 billion to overall U.S crop production. Also, by 2017, overall honey consumption rose to 596 million pounds, or about 1.82 pounds per person. This increase is attributed to the major health benefits associated with its consumption.
Why is Honey Gaining Traction in the European Market?
As per Fact.MR, Europe comprised of the largest revenue share, exceeding 33% in 2020. According to the European Commission, nearly 3/5th of the honey consumed is produced domestically.
A considerable number of European consumers from Germany and France prefer to purchase honey labelled as “natural” and “organic”, reflected in the form of increased shelf space across major sales channels for honey and honey-based products.
Furthermore, manufacturers are investing massively in maintaining production and supply chain. In January 2018, Turkey-based honey producer, Alt?parmak, received almost US$ 5 million in funding from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to develop and advance its in-house value chain
