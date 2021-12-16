ICC Authorizes $18 Million for Construction of City of Decatur Road Overpass and other Major Crossing Improvements

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, December 16 - On Thursday, the Illinois Commerce Commission authorized the use of $12 million in Grade Crossing Protection Funds (GCPF) and $6 million from the Multi-Modal Transportation Bond Fund, part of Governor JB Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Bill, to assist the City of Decatur pay construction costs for a road overpass over Norfolk Southern Railway Company Track near Brush College Road. The funds will also help pay for the installation of gates and median barriers at the Illinois Central Railroad Company's highway-rail grade crossing of Faries Parkway 291386B; and the relocation and gating of the IC crossing 291384M on Harrison Avenue. The Commission also approved the City's construction plan to begin implementation of the project.

"Rebuild Illinois is as much about making the day-to-day trips of Illinois families easier as it is about our role in the national transportation network," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This $18 million will reduce congestion and increase safety for the residents of Decatur, making it easier for them to get to work, school, and other parts of their daily lives. I'm proud to bring this progress to Decatur as another way Rebuild Illinois is re-shaping the region." "As a resident of Decatur, I am extremely familiar with these crossings and how dangerous the situation can be for motorist, frustrated by having to sit and wait long periods of time to cross due to trains blocking the way. This project is a top priority for the ICC, and this funding will go far in helping the City of Decatur to install much needed protections at these high traffic crossings with a long-history of train-vehicle collisions," said Illinois Commerce Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

The projects approved address safety concerns by the proximity of two at-grade crossings within several feet of a busy road intersection in Decatur near several large industrial complexes including Archer-Daniels Midland. Presently, it is not possible to install flashing lights signals, gates, or bells at either crossing.The lack of gates allows motorists to attempt to "beat the train" without any physical impediment and train operations at these crossings are frequently blocked for significant amounts of time. Since 1990, there have been 17 train-vehicle collisions at the NS crossing and four train-vehicle collisions at the IC crossing. Fortunately, there have been no fatalities at either crossing and only one injury reported at the NS crossing.

The total overall anticipated costs of the Brush College Road/Faries Parkway Project is $62,670,000. The ICC has committed to spend a total of $18 million under the agency's five-year Crossing Safety Improvement Plan (FY 2022-2026 CSIP) for the project. The FY 2022-2026 CSIP includes $78 million as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. These funds have been appropriated to IDOT from the Multi-Modal Transportation Bond Fund for grade crossing protection or grade separation projects throughout Illinois as ordered by the ICC.

Staff is recommending GCPF funding not to exceed $14.95 million combined for all phases (preliminary engineering, utility relocation, right of way acquisition, construction engineering, and project construction). This includes the $2.95 million in GCPF funding authorized by the Commission on January 21, 2019 for preliminary engineering activity. $6 million from the Multi-Modal Transportation Bond Fund (Rebuild Illinois Program) is to be used as matching funds for the GCPF and other funding sources the City has already secured for the design and construction of the overall improvements. NS has agreed to contribute a $1 million lump sum for its participation obligation for the project.

"This authorization of funding is great news for Decatur," said State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield). "This Rebuild Illinois funding will be transformational for Decatur and those who travel throughout the Decatur community. Not only will it make travel less encumbered, but more importantly, it has the potential to save lives."

"This is magnificent news for the Brush College Road area. The 18 million investment for railroad improvements is long due," said State Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur). "This is the last piece to the 54 million railroad project. I am happy to have been in a position to help the community get this passed."

The City of Decatur has agreed it will be solely responsible for the future maintenance of the Brush College Road bridge substructure, superstructure, and highway approaches, whether they be located on or off either railroad's right-of-way. IC will be responsible for future maintenance costs of automatic warning devices and crossing surfaces.

The City anticipates construction of the project to be completed on or before December 31, 2025.

"This project is critical for not only safety, but for economic development in the Decatur area. The crossing is blocked more than 17 hours every week, and the corridor serves as a major transportation artery to our industries as well as Richland Community College. We appreciate the support from Governor Pritzker and the ICC, as well as our other partners in making this project a reality," said Julie Moore-Wolfe, Mayor of Decatur.

Copies of the Commission's Final Order for T18-0082 can be found on the ICC website here.