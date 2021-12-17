Vaginal Slings Market Trends, and Growth 2023, Market Segmentation and Key Companies

Increase in developments pertaining to materials utilized in constructing advanced vaginal slings supplements the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Vaginal Slings Market by Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023”, The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global vaginal slings market was valued at $628 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,626 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2017 to 2023. The conventional vaginal slings accounted for three-fifths share of the global market in 2016.

Vaginal sling procedures have witnessed an increase in demand owing to the rise in preference for the treatment of urinary incontinence. Women suffering from severe urinary incontinence lose bladder control and are hence advised to undergo vaginal sling surgeries. Women suffering from urinary incontinence experience urine leakage after coughing or sneezing, and severe urinary incontinence affects the patients daily life, where vaginal sling procedure becomes essential.

Rise in the number of women experiencing urinary incontinence, especially stress urinary incontinence across the globe is set to propel the market growth. In addition, soaring female geriatric population boosts the market growth. Moreover, increase in developments pertaining to materials utilized in constructing advanced vaginal slings supplements the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness among patients regarding vaginal sling procedures hamper the market growth. Moreover, increase in the technological advancements regarding vaginal slings offer profitable opportunities for the expansion of the market.

Key Findings of The Vaginal Slings Market:

• The clinics segment holds the second position among the end users of vaginal sling market in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2017 to 2023.

• North America dominated the global vaginal sling market, accounting for maximum share of overall market in 2016, and is anticipated to do so throughout the forecast period.

• India is the fastest growing country of the Asia-Pacific vaginal sling market during the forecast period.

• The advanced vaginal slings are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate registering a CAGR of 16.0% from 2017 to 2023.

