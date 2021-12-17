Diabetes Care Devices Market Key Players, Product Types, and Applications Analysis - 2023

Diabetes care devices market was valued at $6,867 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $10,208 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Diabetes Care Devices Market by Product [Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices (Testing strips, Self-monitoring blood glucose meters, Lancets, Continuous glucose monitors), and Insulin Delivery Devices (Insulin syringes, Insulin pens, Insulin pumps, Insulin jet injectors)] - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2017-2023" .T he report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Diabetes care devices are used to test the blood glucose level in a patients body. These devices are also used to deliver insulin to the body of a diabetic patient. The global diabetes care devices market was valued at $6,867 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $10,208 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2023.

The major factor that contributes to the growth of the market include the increase in incidence rate of diabetes caused by rapid urbanization and sedentary lifestyle. Moreover, technological advancements in the field of diabetes devices, rise in obese population, consumption of junk food, and surge in need for faster and safer diagnosis and treatment of diabetes further boost the market growth. However, blood glucose monitoring devices do not measure the exact level of glucose in blood and give a range in which the blood glucose level of a patient may lie. In addition, adverse effects associated with some of the diabetes care devices also hinder the market growth. Rise in awareness about diabetes monitoring devices and untapped market opportunities in the developing regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for the market growth.

Key Findings of the Diabetes Care Devices Market:

• Blood glucose monitoring devices segment accounted for more than half of the global market share in 2016

• Insulin delivery devices segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2023

• Testing strips accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global market in 2016

• Insulin pumps accounted for more than one-third of the global market in 2016

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9%, from 2017 to 2023

