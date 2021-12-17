Experience the Growth of Minimally Invasive Surgery Market, Size to Hit $94.42 Billion by 2030
Minimally invasive surgery is defined as a surgical procedure in which instruments enter the body with minimum incision.
Minimally Invasive Surgery Market by Service Type (Laparoscopic Surgery and Robotic Surgery), Condition (Gastrointestinal Conditions, Spinal Conditions, Gynecologic Conditions, and Other Conditions)”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market generated $60.64 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $94.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.
Increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, technological improvements of minimally invasive instruments, and rise in demand and benefits of minimally invasive surgeries fuel the global minimally invasive surgery market. On the other hand, high cost of diagnostic instruments hinders market growth. On the contrary, popularity of medical tourism and rise in the adoption of robotic surgeries in developing countries create lucrative market opportunities in the future.
The report segments the global minimally invasive surgery market on the basis of condition, service type, end-user, and region.
Based on the condition, the gynecologic conditions segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the spinal conditions segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030.
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Bedfordshire Hospitals, Circle Health Ltd, Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt Ltd, King Fahd Medical City, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore General Hospital Ltd, Stanford Healthcare, The General Hospital Corporation, and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
Based on service type, the laparoscopic surgery segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the robotic surgery segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to2030.
Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
