Storage in Big Data Market Grow at a CAGR of 20.4% Forecast to 2027 | MemSQL Inc., VMware Inc., SAP SE, Dell EMC

The global Big Data Storage market was valued at US 17,391.4 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a 20.4 % CAGR between 2020 and 2027.

Big storage data is a computation and storage system that collects and manages massive data sets while enabling real-time data analytics. Big data storage enables sophisticated sorting and storage of big data so that it can be easily used, accessed, and processed by big data services and applications. Big data storage primarily facilitates storage and input/output operations on a large number of data files and objects. The storage infrastructure is linked to computing server nodes, allowing for the rapid processing and retrieval of large amounts of data. Big data storage is used in a variety of end-use industries, including BFIS, media and entertainment, IT and telecommunications, healthcare and medical, transportation, logistics, retail, and etc.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Storage in Big Data Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Storage in Big Data Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Storage in Big Data Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· MemSQL Inc.

· Google Inc.

· Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

· Microsoft Corporation

· Hewlett Packard Enterprise

· Amazon Web Services Inc.

· Teradata Corporation

· VMware Inc.

· SAP SE

· IBM Corporation

· Oracle Corporation

· Dell EMC

· SAS Institute Inc

Drivers & Trends

The Internet of Things (IoT) integration and connectivity of everyday devices such as smartphones, medical electronics, and automobiles has enabled these devices to communicate and send and receive data. These devices can make faster and better decisions in the event of a factory failure or a security breach, and the data generated by these devices must be stored using one of several storage options, the most common of which is cloud-based. Google Inc., for example, operates its own private network with over 70 points of presence in 33 countries, ensuring data is delivered to and from devices with ultra-low latency. Because IoT does not use the public Internet, its reliability and security are enhanced. As a result, these factors are expected to drive growth in the global storage market over the forecast period.

Regional Classification

The Storage in Big Data market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Method of Research

The goal of the research in this section is to examine storage in the big data market over the course of the review period using several validated metrics based on Porter's Five Force Model. As a result, a thorough examination of the market assists in identifying and emphasising the market's primary strengths and weaknesses as it advances. Furthermore, the study was developed through a combination of primary and secondary research, including interviews, surveys, and observations from seasoned analysts, as well as reliable paid sources, trade magazines, and industry body databases. Aside from key points in the industry's value chain, the study includes a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative analysis based on information gathered from industry analysts and market participants.

Key Developments

· Key players involved in the market are focused on partnerships and collaborations, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2019, Teradata Corporation partnered with Google Inc. to make available its flagship solution Teradata Vantage on Google Cloud.

· Major companies in the market are involved in partnerships and collaborations, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in June 2019, IBM Corporation partnered with Cloudera CLDR to build go-to-market initiative, aimed at bringing data and AI solutions to users across the open Apache Hadoop ecosystem.

