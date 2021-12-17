Intraoral Scanners Market Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios | Forecast - 2023

CEREC system is expected to dominate the global market throughout forecast period owing to increase in demand for technically advanced intraoral scanning device

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Intraoral Scanners Market by Brand (Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, and CS) and End User (Hospitals and Dental Clinics) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global intraoral scanners market was valued at $273 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $557 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2017 to 2023. The CEREC system accounted for more than one-fifths share of the global market in 2016.

Intraoral scanners are used by orthodontics to capture 3D image of a dentition and soft tissue of the mouth. Increase in geriatric population and rise in the number of patients suffering from dental disorders are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, benefits of intraoral scanning method such as reduced duration of the treatment boost the market growth. However, high cost of the device and dearth of skilled professionals are expected to impede the market growth.

The CEREC system is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for technically advanced intraoral scanning devices. The CS system is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Intraoral Scanners Market:

• The 3M ESPE Lava COS system is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

• The hospital segment accounted for nearly half of the share of the global intraoral scanners market in 2016.

• The dental clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

• France and Germany collectively contributed for more than one-third share of the European intraoral scanners market in 2016.

• Japan is the major shareholder, and accounted for more than one-third share of the Asia-Pacific intraoral scanners market in 2016.

