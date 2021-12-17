National Bell Festival Announces 2022 Official Festival Artist: Daniel Horowitz

Photograph titled “Netherlands Carillon, Moonlight” by Daniel Horowitz Photographer Daniel Horowitz

Photograph will grace the cover of the official festival guide, with 50 limited-edition prints supporting the organization’s bell restoration work.

Mr. Horowitz' photograph distills the essence of the National Bell Festival: preserving bells of national importance while celebrating the beauty of bell towers in communities.” — Paul Ashe, Director, National Bell Festival

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Bell Festival is thrilled to announce that Virginia-based landscape and urban photographer Daniel Horowitz is the 2022 Official Festival Artist.

Mr. Horowitz, who resides across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. in Alexandria, Virginia, focuses on discovering unusual scenes in and around the capital region, the Chesapeake, and the northeastern United States.

His artwork for the 2022 National Bell Festival, taking place this New Year’s Day, is a still photograph of the 127-foot-high Netherlands Carillon, a mid-century landmark comprising 53 bells that overlooks Washington, D.C. from Arlington, Virginia.

The image, a six-minute-long exposure, is titled “Netherlands Carillon, Moonlight” and was captured during the most recent Harvest Moon in September. The moonlight cast a stunning glow on the grounds of the bell tower. Designed by Dutch architect Joost W. C. Boks and dedicated in May 1960, the tower is currently undergoing a multi-year renovation and is expected to be rededicated in early 2022.

Three new bells, named in honor of Secretary George C. Marshall, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and humanitarian Eleanor Roosevelt, were lifted into the tower earlier this year. The additional bells elevated the bell tower to grand carillon status.

The image will grace the cover of the National Bell Festival’s official festival guide. A limited edition of 50 prints will be made available to donors and sponsors of the organization’s nonprofit work, which seeks to restore historic bells and bell towers across America.

Mr. Horowitz succeeds the 2021 Official Festival Artist, watercolorist and ink illustrator Cris Clapp Logan.

About Daniel Horowitz

Mr. Horowitz received training in photography from the Art League School, the Rhode Island School of Design, MassArt, and the Capital Photography Center. His images have appeared in the Alexandria Times, the Zebra, the Naval Historical Society Magazine, the Alexandria Black History Museum, the Alexandria Athenaeum, the Alexandria Art League Gallery, the Chateau Gallery, the Del Ray Artisans Gallery, Glen Echo Photoworks, the Maryland Federation of Art Circle Gallery, the Anne Arundel College Cade Gallery, the Wausau Museum of Contemporary Art, the Firefly Artists Gallery, the Fusion Art Gallery, the Black Box Gallery, and the R Gallery, which is including three of Mr. Horowitz’s photographs in a forthcoming permanent collection of National Park images.

Mary Proenza, art professor and writer for Art in America, who recently recognized Mr. Horowitz’s image “Rainbow Coalition” with a Best in Show award, called the photograph “immediately gripping” and “a truly powerful work.” Honoring the Future, a nonprofit organization using art to engage the public on climate change, awarded Mr. Horowitz’s image “Flower Power” its “Most Eloquent Solution” award. Director Fran Dubrowski called the image “a simple, elegant expression of our need to reduce our dependence on fossil fuel.” Mid-Atlantic Photo Visions recognized Mr. Horowitz’s photograph “Snow Grass” as the best image of flora in 2021. Finally, the Wikimedia Foundation awarded Mr. Horowitz’s image of New York’s Fort Crown Point third place in the nation from among 5,500 submissions of photographs of U.S. cultural and historic sites.

Mr. Horowitz’s photographs are available through www.danielhorowitz.art and from Made in ALX, a collaborative of more than 30 artists and makers based in Alexandria, VA.

About the National Bell Festival

The National Bell Festival rings in the New Year with an annual celebration in Washington, D.C. As a canopy of sound erupts from bell towers overhead on the first day of the year, a city-wide festival of free public performances and experiences in art, culture, and historical interest activities happens below. Nationwide bell ringing contributes to the cacophony, as communities from coast to coast join in the pealing. A highlight of the 2022 festival will be the first-ever Ring around the World, which begins in Australia and features a chain reaction of performances of “Auld Lang Syne” at midnight from carillons across the globe.

Throughout the year, the National Bell Festival refurbishes historic bells that have fallen silent and restores them to their former thundering glory. Learn more about the National Bell Festival and the lineup of events and experiences on New Year’s Day by visiting: Bells.org