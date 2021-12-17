Suspect Sought in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife) Offense: 1000 Block of 6th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the 1000 block of 6th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 7:25 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim did not comply. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/0pbNpsymQnU

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.