Arrest Made in a Robbery (Fear) and Kidnapping Offenses: in the 900 Block of 3rd Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery (Fear) and Kidnapping offenses that occurred on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in the in the 900 block of 3rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect reached into his waistband as if he had a weapon and demanded property from the victim. The suspect forced the victim to walk to a nearby bank and withdraw US currency from an ATM. The suspect took property from the victim and fled the scene.

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 19 year-old Jawaun Fernanders, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear) and Kidnapping.

