Digital Forensics Market Hold the Largest Share At a 10.8% CAGR with In-depth Analysis by 2027 | IBM, FireEye, Cisco

Digital Forensics

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States/WA: Digital Forensics is a fascinating aspect of criminal justice that focuses on the analysis of digital data. Digital Forensics Specialists work for private or public sector organisations to retrieve evidence from lost electronic data, which may have been lost due to intentional sabotage or inadvertent deletion. In terms of regional influence, North America appears to be gaining substantial traction in the digital forensics business. This is owing to the region's responsive implementation of digital forensics. Furthermore, key market players such as Cisco, IBM, and FireEye are present, which could boost regional market expansion. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is another significant region that is showing promising signals due to the increased use of digital forensics in the information and technology sector.

Because cybercrime is becoming more prevalent by the day, so is the demand for professional investigators. Many businesses hire consultants to perform digital forensics on their behalf in order to investigate and prevent theft of company or customer information, as well as internal sabotage. Many computer specialists who operate as consultants charge a fee for their services. Digital forensics has grown in relevance over the years, owing to an increase in cyber-attacks on enterprise systems. According to the Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR) 2019, the state-affiliated sector was responsible for almost 70% of breaches, while small firms were responsible for 58% of data breach victims. To evaluate digital evidence, digital forensics employs computer science and investigation processes. As a result, such factors may boost the growth of the digital forensics market in the near future.

The Study Include Key Companies:

AccessData, Perkinelmer, Inc. Guidance Software, Inc., FireEye, Inc.,Oxygen Forensics, Paraben Corporation Nuix Pty Ltd. , Logrhythm , Binary Intelligence LLC Cellmark, CCL Solutions Group Ltd., IBM Corporation, Magnet Forensics Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Lancope Inc., and SecureWorks Inc.

Digital Forensics Specialists conduct investigations that range from civil liability, intellectual property theft, undeclared bank charges, computer fraud, tax evasion, bank fraud, embezzlement, and identity theft. Computer Forensics, file system recovery, digital imaging, digital signal detection, computer forensic analysis, forensic computer software analysis, data recovery, and computer forensics training are some of the most typical forms of investigations within this expertise. Regardless of these advantages, the absence of digital forensics pre-planning among organisations remains one of the most difficult challenges in the market's development. Furthermore, a shortage of technological skill among digital investigators may limit the market's growth in the near future.

Detailed Segmentation

Global Digital Forensics Market, By Forensic Type:

Computer Forensics

Network Forensics

Mobile Device Forensics

Cloud Forensics

Global Digital Forensics Market, By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Digital Forensics Market, By Vertical:

Government and Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Others



Over the years, the use of IoT devices has increased significantly. The Internet of Things (IoT) devices are playing a critical role in many industries and with the advent of Industry 4.0, many manufacturing organizations are increasingly adopting advanced technologies to improve productivity and reduce latency. As a result of this, the demand for digital forensics solutions and services is likely to surge in the near future. Hence, such factors can stimulate growth of the digital forensics market. Recently, in June 2021, Exterro Inc. launched Forensic Toolkit (FTK) Central, a single platform that combines digital forensic investigations and review workflows.

Table of Contents:-

1. Research Objective and assumption

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

4. Global Digital Forensics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

Global Digital Forensics (Volume and Value) by Type

Global Digital Forensics (Volume and Value) by Regions

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Market Size and Future Potential, By Industry Components

7. Production Market Analysis

8. Global Digital Forensics Market Analysis, By Industry Components

9. Market Share Analysis, By Region

10. Research Methodology

Continued...

