Hybrid Electric Jet Market is Expected Massive Growth at a CAGR 56.42% by 2027 | Boeing HorizonX, Uber, JetBlue, Airbus

Hybrid Electric Jet

Hybrid Electric Jet Market to Witness Massive Expansion as Industry Veteran Airbus SE Unveils a new zero-emission concept aircraft that could enter the service

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States/WA: The global hybrid electric jet market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 56.42% over the forecast period.

The hybrid-electric jet is becoming a popular alternative for businesses such as aerospace, defense, law enforcement, oil and gas, and energy, among others. Indeed, the technology is now available in all of the main jet and engine sectors, including Cessna Pilots, Air Force aircraft manufacturers, and civil aircraft manufacturers. The hybrid-electric jet market, on the other hand, is proving to be the most popular among commercial and military businesses. The hybrid-electric jet has three major advantages. Cost savings, greater aircraft performance, and environmental benefits are among the advantages. Each of these advantages has distinct and vital aspects on its own, but when combined, they result in significant cost savings. This results in higher earnings, enhanced operational efficiency, and higher quality, all of which translate into higher customer satisfaction.

During the projected period, the global hybrid electric jet market is expected to rise due to a reduction in carbon emissions. Greenhouse gases including methane, carbon dioxide, and nitrous oxide contribute significantly to global warming and air pollution. According to the Europe Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), using electric engines in aircraft will reduce nitrous oxide by 90% and carbon dioxide by 75%. According to the same source, noise levels are predicted to be reduced by 65 percent by 2050. Furthermore, hybrid electric jets save a significant amount of money on fuel expenditures and are thus cost-effective. As a result of these factors, the worldwide hybrid electric jet market is likely to grow rapidly in the near future. Furthermore, developments in electric aircraft technology are projected to accelerate the growth of the worldwide hybrid electric jet market in the near future.

The Study Include Key Companies:

◘ Zunum Aero,

◘ Boeing HorizonX,

◘ Uber Technologies Inc,

◘ JetBlue Technology,

◘ Siemens AG,

◘ Airbus SE,

◘ Rolls Royce,

◘ Lilium, EasyJet Ltd.,

◘ Wright Electric.

However, the rising cost of operations including the cost of lithium-ion battery is expected to hamper the global hybrid electric jet market growth over the forecast period. Among regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global hybrid electric jet market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of key aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus SE, Rolls Royce, and Siemens AG in the region.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market, By Electric Motor Type:

◘ Batteries

◘ Solar Cells

◘ Gas-powered

◘ Ultra Capacitors

◘ Power Cables

Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market, By End-User:

◘ Industrial

◘ Commercial



Table of Contents:-

1. Research Objective and assumption

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

4. Global Hybrid Electric Jet Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

Global Hybrid Electric Jet (Volume and Value) by Type

Global Hybrid Electric Jet (Volume and Value) by Regions

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Market Size and Future Potential, By Industry Components

7. Production Market Analysis

8. Global Hybrid Electric Jet Market Analysis, By Industry Components

9. Market Share Analysis, By Region

10. Research Methodology

Continued...

