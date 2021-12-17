[2021] Ambulance Drone Market Industry Trends by Technology, Pipeline Review 2021 & key Business Opportunities till 2028

Ambulance Drone

A flying ambulance drone called the Ambulance DRONE is about the size of a car and can carry up to one hundred pounds of patient weight. It can fly at speeds up to 115 mph and is capable of carrying the patient, medical crew, and other emergency equipment. The team is also working on developing drones for combating hazardous materials. It is hoped that these new vehicles will save more lives than ever. The prototype of an ambulance drone is capable of reaching top speeds of 100 km per hour. It is capable of reaching patients within a radius of twelve square kilometers in one minute, and can be guided to their location using GPS coordinates. The helicopter's carbon composite body and payload can be up to four kilograms. It is equipped with a defibrillator and a live video feed from an emergency operator. It can land almost anywhere and carry the patient to the hospital, which can save lives in the long run.

Research in Ambulance Drones Market

Drones are widely used across ambulance services applications. For instance, in 2015, Argodesign developed ambulance drone in Texas, U.S., to provide rapid emergency support in rural areas and quick medical aid during major traffic accident sites that are otherwise inaccessible by road. These drones feature various essential instruments for quick treatment at the site of traffic accidents. Generally, these drones are in the similar size of compact car and do not need pilot on location to depart. Since the vehicle is of small size, it can land safety on the road. Furthermore, the vehicle can accommodate one patient and is steered via GPS controlled remotely.

Alec Momont, a student at the Technical University of Delft, developed a prototype of a compact drone that has a small storage space in it. The drone was developed to provide essential supplies to the people on spot and also advanced life support. The first drone contained an automated external defibrillator. This small ambulance drone is not affected by the current road infrastructures and can fly at a speed of 60 miles per hour. It transport a defibrillator to a patient within 12 sq. km. zone within a minute. The drone tracks the emergency mobile calls and uses GPS to navigate to the patient site. However, there are certain things such as steering mechanism and legal issues which needs to be cleared off for a smooth transitioning of the ambulance drones market.

Regulatory Issues

There are many legal and infrastructure issues that need to be tackled before full scale commercialization of ambulance drones. Clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), regulatory authorities, medical authorities, and defining the flight levels are essential to prevent any hindrances during flight operations. Extensive tests need to be conducted to provide complete assurance of the safe and efficient operations of all related processes of ambulance drone. Moreover, risks that need to be considered include the loss or damage to any component while in transit and avoidance of collisions between drones. Regulatory and environmental clearance would pave way for rampant growth of the global ambulance drones market.

The global ambulance drones market is expected to see its first product being commercialized by 2020. A push up to this new technology would enable for a faster and cheaper method of healthcare emergency service delivery during emergency situations.

Key Developments

Research and development of novel UAV-based first aid systems is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players. For instance, in July 2019, researchers from Middle Technical University, Iraq, developed an advanced UAV-based first aid system and a wireless body area sensor network for elderly persons in outdoor environments. The UAV transports first aid supplies to the patient when a fall and abnormal heart rate is detected.

Similarly, in August 2019, Ku-Me Invest Kft, a Hungary-based startup company, developed a family of UAVs termed MP-H for military and civilian use. Apart from several civilian applications, the Hungarian National Ambulance Service intends to use the drones to air-drop defibrillators to an emergency scene.

In July 2019, Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) completed phase one of On The Fly Pilot initiative to determine the efficiency of delivering an automated external defibrillator (AED) via drone versus a conventional ambulance. With a 100% success rate, it was concluded that the drone delivery platform produces a reduced response time.

